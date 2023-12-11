Ogbemi lauds Asikutu’s leadership style

The councilor representing Abigborodo ward in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, Hon. Godfrey Ogbemi has commended the executive chairman of the local government area Hon. Smart Asikutu over his leadership style, describing his tenure as the executive chairman as an unprecedented level of progress and development which earning him the title of the best chairman the local government has ever seen.

Speaking yesterday in Warri, Ogbemi said Asikutu’s leadership style is characterized by his detribalized approach, a trait that has endeared him to the hearts of the people. He has successfully transcended tribal lines, uniting the diverse ethnic groups within the local government under a common goal of progress and development. This unity has been instrumental in fostering peace and harmony, creating an enabling environment for growth and development.

“Under his watch, development has been evenly distributed across the 10 wards of the local government. From infrastructural development to social amenities, education, healthcare, and economic empowerment, Hon. Asikutu has left no stone unturned. His commitment to the welfare of the people is evident in the numerous projects and initiatives he has implemented.

“His records speak volumes of his dedication and commitment to service. They are a testament to his visionary leadership and his unwavering resolve to uplift the standard of living of his people. These records, undoubtedly, will remain the best ever in the history of Warri North Local Government Area.

“As we celebrate the achievements of Hon. Smart Asikutu, we also call on other leaders to emulate his exemplary leadership. We urge them to put the interests of the people first and strive to make a positive impact in their respective capacities. The legacy of Hon. Asikutu serves as a benchmark for what is possible when leaders are committed to the cause of development and progress.

“Asikutu’s tenure as the executive chairman of Warri North Local Government Area has been a shining example of effective and people-oriented leadership. His achievements are a testament to his dedication and commitment to the welfare of his people. His legacy will forever be etched in the annals of Warri North Local Government Area as the best chairman the local government has ever seen. Hon. Godfrey Ogbemi also further enjoined all persons of Warri North Local Government Area to join hands with Hon. Asikutu to finish stronger.