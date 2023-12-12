Ofuani elected as new chairman of Delta Unity Group

Chief Clement Ofuani has emerged as the new National Chairman of Delta Unity Group, DUG.

He was elected at an enlarged meeting of the DUG which was held at the Agbor, Delta residence of Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Mr. Chiedu Ebie on Saturday.

Chief Ofuani in a brief remark after his election said he will at all times work diligently to sustain the driving principles of DUG anchored on modernising Delta State.

He said: “We are very clear that our desire, which is our mantra remains modernising Delta together. That’s what binds us. Whatever dictates legitimately and morally and ethically sound to modernise Delta together, we will join hands with such people and partner with them to achieve that objective.

“We are grateful as an association and organisation, that despite all the challenges we faced in the course of the 2023 electoral circle many of us are still standing strong, where they had expected us to be bowed, where they had expected us with the lashes on our backs, to have our heads bloodied, we remained unbowed, we remained faithful and committed to the driving principles of developing Delta State.

Despite individual differences, we will continue to be together because we have a common objective which binds us into a knot.”