Odivi rides on the success of “Sound Therapy” EP

By Ayo Onikoyi

Becoming a force to be reckoned with in World music, Dairo Segun Emmanuel, popularly known as Odivi is gradually fortifying his identity as an independent and promising Nigerian music star.

Born on June 11, 1998, crafting music that is rooted within his own personal inspirations and the environment he has been exposed to, Odivi brings his own vibrant musical flavor to the Afrobeats genre.

A creative force who has won the hearts and minds of music lovers in his home country and is set to dominate the world musical scene, Odivi stands out through his dynamism and compelling genre bending. The artist accentuates Afrobeats rhythms by adding riveting new facets.

His first Album (EP) ‘Vibe to the Sound’ which was his debut stole the hearts of a lot of listeners and gave him a lot of fans. The album which was released on September 8, 2023 enjoyed a lot of airplay on several FM stations and livestream platforms.

While fans were still enjoying the vibes of ‘Vibe to the Sound ‘ the hardworking Odivi shocked everyone with his second Album (EP) titled ‘Sound Therapy ‘. This body of work is crafted to heal the mind through the help of Sound. The vibe was crafted to help listeners be in a good mood despite the challenges you are going through.

The eclectic artist’s undeniable ability to tell stories through his music and painting vivid melodies and harmony in the listeners mind has earned him a legion of fans from his previous album.

The artist’s music exudes a familiar ethos, reminiscent of indigenous Nigerian city culture, underlining a narrative that focuses on dreams of success, putting in effort to achieve one’s goals, and realizing the value and importance of dreaming on.

It is pertinent to say that just like the classic album (EP) ‘Vibe to the Sound’, Odivi’s second album which was released on the fifteenth of December twenty twenty three (15/12/23) is pure gold. Just like a fan stated on his Instagram handle ‘ I can’t even skip a track’.