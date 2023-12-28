Ochei celebrates, empowers school children on Boxing Day

Dr. Doris Amaka Ochei handing a gift to a school girl.

By Esther Onyegbula

For children of Onicha-Olona, a community in Aniocha North Local Government Area in Delta State, Tuesday 26 December 2023 will forever remain engrained in their memory as Doris Amaka Ochei (DAO) Foundation went all out to give them an unforgettable Yuletide experience.

The event which was held at Ugba Primary School had pupils from two major primary schools in the community.

Activities of the day included dance, drama presentation, games, music and Bible quiz for children.

The highlights of the event were the dance competition and drama performances which drew applause and appreciation from guests who were dazzled by the children’s energy, creativity, style and imagination they displayed on stage.

Eventually, the three female finalists were declared winners by the panel of judges.

There was also the Drama presentation of the birth of Jesus Christ with all the principal actors like Mary, Joseph, Elizabeth, John the Baptist, the Three Wisemen and Herod.

Speaking at the event, the father of the day and patron of DAO, Major General Raymond Nkemakonam Ochei reinforced the reason for the season which is all about God’s love for mankind and the celebration of the birth of Christ. “There could not have been a better time to celebrate love and hope by a foundation built on helping children to acquire a better education, women inclusive.

On her part, the founder of DAO Foundation, Dr. Doris Amaka Ochei reiterated her resolve to keep working to better the lives of young people. “Let me state for the record that our commitment to our children is of paramount importance. As an individual, I am a firm believer in the fact that if we want to change the world and create a place rooted in love, kindness, peace, justice and honour, we must pay attention to our children. Today, we are recreating that world with our activities, and we are hoping and praying for a better world”.

She added that as people celebrate Christmas, they should not forget the children. “Sometimes we tend to leave out children when we celebrate at times like these. That is why I decided to remember them in my way, and also for the fact that whatever you do for children, they will always remember. My message is that when one is blessed, he or she should also try and bless others. I am not a politician and I have no plans of becoming one tomorrow because I don’t have the energy of a politician, but I admire them. So, what I am doing is altruistic.

DAO was founded out of compassion and the need to touch lives in different ways. In a few months, we shall empower young people in secondary schools, this is in addition to DAO Women, our empowerment arm for women”.

Apart from donating over ten thousand school bags and gift items to the pupils from far and near, three hundred thousand naira each also went to final year pupils (form six pupils) of both Iyi-Ogbe and Ugba Primary Schools who will be sitting for their common entrance next year.

Guest from all walks of life, including His Royal Majesty, Obi Christopher UzumefuDiji, the Obi of Onicha-Olona graced the event.

Also, Dr. Ochei’s classmates who are both members of Ezemu Girls’ Grammar School Old Girls Association, Ubulu-Uku, Delta State and members of Ibedinma Club presented cheques to the foundation.