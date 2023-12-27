Oborevwori mourns as Governor Akeredolu dies at 67

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has expressed deep sadness on the passing of Ondo State Governor, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, at the age of 67.

Governor Oborevwori, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon in Asaba, expressed his condolences to Akeredolu’s wife, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, family members, the government and people of Ondo State on the passing of the renowned senior lawyer.

He noted that the late Governor Akeredolu who was Chairman of Southern Governors’ Forum, was an urbane and cerebral leader of great value who was progressively committed to the growth and development of Ondo State and Nigeria.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I commiserate with the Akeredolu family, the government and people of Ondo State on the painful passing of my brother governor, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

“As a senior lawyer and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Akeredolu contributed immensely to the growth and development of the legal profession in the country.

“Chief Akeredolu paid his dues and had a fulfilling legal career that culminated in his emergence as President of the Nigerian Bar Association and later as Governor of Ondo State.

“It is my firm belief that the achievements of the late Governor in the legal profession and in the governance of Ondo State will continue to inspire many to take to the legal profession and contribute to nation-building,” Oborevwori said.

The Governor prayed to God to grant the soul of the legal luminary eternal rest.