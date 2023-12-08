Oborevwori addressing road traffic challenges in Delta – Izeze

Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads) Comrade Reuben Izeze(3rd left), the Chief Press Secretary to Delta Governor, Sir. Festus Ahon (2nd left), Director of Urban Roads, Ministry of Works, Engr. Chuks Akpotowho (2nd right), Engr. Sinibuen Rume (3rd right) and others during an Inspection of Palace Road, Otowodo and Okugbe Roads in Ughelli by the Commissioner on Friday.

Delta State Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Comrade Reuben Izeze, Friday, said Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is committed to ensuring free flow of traffic by constructing quality access and connecting roads across the state.

Speaking during inspection of ongoing projects to decongest traffic in Ughelli, Comrade Izeze who was accompanied by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon said Governor Oborevwori being a grassroot politician, is determined to bringing lasting solution to the gridlock at the popular Otovwodo Junction.

The projects inspected include; Palace Road Otovwodo-Ughelli, Okogbe Road, Old Ogor Road Ughelli and Bedesegha Bridge along Bomadi Road in Patani Local Government Area of the state.

According to Izeze, “we are here on behalf of our Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori who covenanted with Deltans that he is going to do more for Deltans in the course of his administration.

“For those of you who are familiar with this road you know that over the years there has been this terrible gridlock that keeps motorists in traffic sometimes for two hours.

“If you are coming either from Warri or Port Harcourt or Asaba you will meet the traffic at Otovwodo Junction and the Governor used to encounter the traffic here when he was Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly.

“Being a “homeboy”, Governor Oborevwori on becoming Governor resolved to bring solution to the gridlock on this corridor by diverting those who ordinarily have no business at Otovwodo junction to bypass it.

“We started from Ovie Palace Road here in Ughelli which has been reconstructed severally by the State Government and the NDDC but had continued to fail until Governor Oborevwori decided to bring a permanent solution to the road.

“You saw the 200mm rigid concrete paved road and I can assure you that in the next 40 years that Road is not going to fail and that’s the kind of projects Governor Oborevwori wants to deliver to Deltans.

“From the Ovie Palace Road we came to Okogbe Road beside the market which will bring commuters down to the East-West Road shortly before Ogor.

“The Governor believes that people who have no business going through Otovwodo junction can be diverted to ease traffic on that corridor.

“Apart from relocating the traders from Otovwodo junction, the State Government felt that it will be a disservice for travellers to come through the flyovers in Effurun, PTI junction, DSC Roundabout to get stuck in traffic at Otovwodo junction in Ughelli.

“So Governor Oborevwori understands that development is coming and that Ughelli would soon join the Warri megalopolis and he has envisioned a free flow of traffic from the entrances to Delta and exit from the state and I can assure you that these projects will be completed within 24 months”.

At Bedesegha bridge, Comrade Izeze said the contractor had earlier promised to deliver the reconstruction of the failed bridge project on December 20 to enable indigenes of the area make use of the road during Christmas.

“This particular bridge is very strategic because it leads to three local governments, Bomadi, Burutu and Ughelli South and it is also an access road to Bayelsa State on this part.

“However we didn’t anticipate an act of God which is the heavy rain that caused heavy flooding in this area hence the contractor lost some working days.

“The contractor has created a temporary access to the bridge and its being monitored to ensure that vehicles above 3 tonnes do not cross to the other side pending completion of the bridge.

“The contractor has assured that the beams will be launched next week and they will work around the clock to deliver the project in January,” he said.

He appealed to the people to continue to bear with government pending completion of the project in early January, 2024.

On his part, Director Urban Roads, Engr Solomon Akpotowho said it was the vision of Governor Oborevwori to ensure that concrete paved technology was adopted on certain roads with history of failure.