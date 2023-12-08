Obong of Calabar stool: C’River govt urged to set up independent panel to handle dispute

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR—Etubom Traditional Rulers Council, ETC, of the Palace of the Obong of Calabar has urged the Cross River State government to set up an independent and unbiased body to look into the disputed Efik throne.

The council loyal to Etubom Ani, maintained that rather than taking hasty decision without recourse to a subsisting judgment of the Supreme Court on the matter, it was high time the state government sought interpretation of the apex court judgment to settle the tussle over who is the authentic Efik king.

Addressing journalists alongside other members of the council in Calabar, yesterday, Chairman, HRH Etubom Efiok, said the government’s recognition of Ekpo Okon Abasi-Otu as the Obong of Calabar was nothing but a reflection of the personal position of the state governor, Senator Bassey Otu.

It will be recalled that the state government had in a statement titled “The official position of the Cross River State government on the traditional stool of the Obong of Calabar,’ and signed by Emmanuel Ogbeche, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, affirmed Abasi-Otu as the Obong of Calabar.

However, Efiok, who is of the Etubom Anthony Ani-led faction, argued that “in appraising the said press release, they cannot but note that the emphasis therein, is in conveying the personal views of Governor Otu.

“Indeed, the statement indicates that the governor has undertaken a judicial review of the state High Court and Supreme Court rulings, as well as the Constitution of the Obong’s Palace and interfaced with royal fathers.

“Not being aware of any panel of judicial or administrative review, not having been invited to appear or testify before any such body and as royal fathers, not having had any interface with the governor on the matter only goes to reinforce our impression that this is the personal position of the governor.

“As governor to all, we are understandably uncomfortable that His Excellency embarked on such a judicial review and interfaced with other royal fathers, without any reference to us.”