Oboh, ex-British boxing champ backs Prime Minister Sunak on asylum policy

Peter Oboh and his sister, Josephine Oboh-MacLeod

The ex-British and Commonwealth boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has supported the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, UK, Rashi Sunak on asylum policy.

Peter Oboh said Britain cannot be ‘Father Christmas’ (Santa Claus) indefinitely, otherwise, it would risk economic collapse.

Oboh, the pugilist-turned-cleric, was specifically referring to Sunak’s drive to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda.

He said: “Britain cannot afford to remain a Father Christmas anymore. Britain will surely shipwreck if they do not play it wisely.

“If the UK does not put measures in place, asylum seekers will overwhelm indigenes. Even Father Christmas takes a break.

“I agree with the British prime minister, Mr Rashi Sunak, on sending asylum seekers to Rwanda. I am pleading with the British MPs to support Mr Sunik on this wise policy.

“Rwanda is a well-structured country now. It is really food, shelter and clothing that is needed by the asylum seekers. And at this time Rwanda can provide.

“The United Nations, UN; Britain and other western countries can support Rwanda to make the relocation convenient for everyone involved.

“My advice is that a wise person should know there is time to say ‘no’. For Great Britain, now is the time and Sunak has to be supported,” Oboh concluded.