The Field Marshal: Obi hails Chukwu, Odegbami relives his role after Biafra war

By Jacob Ajom

It was meant to be a ‘big’ day in the life of former Nigeria captain and coach, Christian Chukwu, when his biography, The Field Marshal, written by veteran journalist Ogechukwu Ajuzie, was unveiled in a public launch. The venue was the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs in Victoria Island, Lagos. Although the turnout of invited guests was low, no doubt, at the end of the day, a quality gathering was formed, particularly, with the presence of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 national elections Mr Peter Obi.

On arrival at the NIIA, Obi was received by former Nigeria international and one time assistant captain to Christian Chukwu in the Green Eagles, Dr Segun Odegbami, who took the former Anambra state Governor to the Air Peace/NIIA Wall of Fame. The Wall of Fame is where sports and diplomacy are entangled. It contains names of Nigeria sports heroes and heroines who were members of the Nigerian contingent to the 1976 Montreal Olympics and also members of the 1980 AFCON winning squad. There they took photographs before settling in for the business of the day, the book launch.

From left: Mr Richard Akinnola, activist; Chief Solomon Ogbonna, President Ohanaze Ndigbo Lagos; Segun Odegbami, former football legend; Christian Chukwu; Chairman of the occasion, Chief Ifeanyi Ezeoba; Mr Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate/Special Guest of Honour and Sylvanus Okpala, at the book presentation titled “The Field Marshal: Biography of an African Football Legend”, at NIIA, Victoria Island, Lagos, Wednesday. Photo: Akeem Salau.

‘The Field Marshal’, is a bold attempt at putting together the bits and pieces of the life of one of Nigeria’s greatest of all time footballers, Chairman Christian Chukwu. The 353-page book is divided into five parts. Part one covers Chukwu’s family background and his humble beginning, part two focuses on his foray into his chosen career, football and his exploits with Rangers International Football Club of Enugu, while part three deals with Chukwu’s works and accomplishments in the national team, The Green Eagles.

Part Four takes a look at Chukwu’s retirement from the national team, Chukwu as a family man and what the author refers to as ‘his close shaves.’

Part five is on Chukwu’s coaching career, his triumphs, setbacks and reflections on the person, Chairman Christian Chukwu.

Presenting his keynote address, Peter Obi regretted the poor attendance of Nigerians at the event but was satisfied that the book project was a success. He apologised to those present for the scanty attendance and said if he was involved in the planning and organisation of the event, it would have been different. “We live in a country where we don’t celebrate our heroes,” he began. Turning to Chukwu, he said, “you are seeing empty seats. Those of us who are here, those of us who love you will fill the seats,” he assured. “It is the love we show you that will make others begin to love you also.”

Obi said his relationship with ex-Rangers players was deep-rooted. He expressed joy that Chukwu, who touched the lives of millions across the African continent in his youth and brought so much joy to his country, was being celebrated in his lifetime. “We are in a different clime. Those who spend their lives for this country are not celebrated. Only a few people appropriate to themselves what should be our commonwealth. Following the unfortunate bombing of a community in Kaduna by the army, I was in the hospital in Kaduna yesterday, I saw a man who said he lost 36 members of his family. Do you know what that means? Kids lost their parents and friends lost their loved ones. We live in an uncaring country. People are suffering while others are celebrating. I am asking for your prayers for those of us who have volunteered to fight this injustice. We must stop this criminality.”

True to his character, Obi would not announce how much he launched the book with. He took several copies away and promised that he would personally take the copies to his associates. “Every one of them will launch this book in his house,” he promised, before hurrying out to catch a flight to Abuja.

Dr Segun Odegbami rose to speak and everyone sat with bated breaths. Like Obi, who spoke before him, Odegbami who played most of his international football with Chukwu as his captain kept everyone on the edge of their seats. Looking round and seeing the empty seats in the hall, he refused to be dampened, but said, “I will make a small speech but you know that anything about Chairman Chukwu can never be small.”

Odegbami said: “Chukwu is my brother, friend, captain and leader. He is somebody I looked up to. He taught me many things, especially how to be happy every time. He is one man I have never seen get angry. Throughout our long days in the national team, even as his assistant captain, I never for once saw him get angry. He is always a happy man. I have also imbibed that aspect of him and learned to be happy always.”

As a footballer, Odegbami recalled. “Chukwu played football as if he was writing poetry. As you are aware, poetry is a very difficult form of writing as every word counts. On the other hand, prose is easier to write. So when he was playing, he played with poetry. He played with precision and elegance. He was very composed, calculative and had no room for error. In contrast to his football, his personality was as simple as prose. He was always a happy man. He never got angry with anybody. While his football was poetry, his personality was like prose. Chairman Chukwu was poetry and prose in motion,”

He said what struck him most about Christian Chukwu’s personality was beyond football. The former Green Eagles forward who, in his active days was nicknamed ‘Mathematical’ by ace sports commentator late Ernest Okonkwo, tied his admiration for Chukwu to the emergence of Rangers International Football club of Enugu from the post 30-month Nigerian Civil War era. “From the debris of the war emerged a Rangers team that terrorised everyone. Rangers achieved what the army generals could not achieve in the battlefields. Beyond their conquests on football grounds around the country, Christian Chukwu, through Rangers, championed the reintegration of the Igbos back into Nigeria,” Odegbami said.

He contended that it took a while for the Igbos to travel outside their enclave after the war. “Rangers were known for their fanatical supporters who travelled with the team wherever they went. As most of their fans were Igbos, some of them came to Lagos for the first time after the war through Rangers. So it was Rangers that made national reconciliation possible after the bitter war.”

Sylvanus Okpala who was still a school boy when he started hearing about Chukwu and later played along with him at Rangers and the national team was full of praise for the Field Marshall. “Chukwu was a player I always wanted to play like. Fortunately for me, I played with him for four to five years before he retired. He was a leader both on and off the pitch. He played with authority. He was a gentleman to the core but has his principles. He avoided controversies. He knew how to handle matters both with the players and officials.

“As a player he was very calculative. He didn’t commit many fouls because he was always ahead of his attackers. He was a good coach too. He coached Green Eagles, Rangers, Kenya and Lebanon national teams too. Chukwu is an enigma,”

Veteran journalist, Segun Adenuga said Chukwu opened the door of acceptance from Nigerians for the Igbo race. “That is why I am not happy with what (poor organisation of the launch) I am seeing here. Chukwu cannot be celebrated by Igbos alone. He is an icon. I am suggesting this thing(book launch) should be repeated in Abuja. Chukwu is a national figure that deserves bigger celebration.”

Chairman of the Association of Sports Veterans, Chief Jonathan Ogufere added his voice to the deluge of encomiums on the man, Christian Chukwu. Ogufere who was represented by Chief Ogbonna Okonkwo said “although Chukwu led Rangers that was the eternal rival of my team, Vasco Da Gama of Enugu, I still recognised his qualities. I salute a football legend whom I cherish so much,” he said, adding that he followed Chukwu’s progress from when he featured for the East Central State Academicals to his retirement.

“Chukwu belongs to the golden age of Nigerian football. I am particularly pleased that he led the Green Eagles to win the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations when I was a board member of the Nigeria Football Association. Indeed, Chukwu remains one of the the most successful captains of the national team and Rangers Intenational of Enugu. He deserves our praise and gratitude.”

Chairman of the occasion, Chief Ifeanyi Ezeoba thanked those who were able to make it to the venue because Chukwu is a legend that deserves celebration.