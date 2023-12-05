Obaseki presents N325.3bn budget proposal for 2024

Governor Godwin Obaseki

By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – THE governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki on Tuesday presented a budget proposal of N325.3billion for 2024 to the state House of Assembly which he christened Budget of Home Run, Finishing Strong, is slightly higher than the 2022 budget, which was N321.4bn

Presenting the proposal to the Assembly in Benin, Obaseki said that the capital expenditure would take N178 billion, while Recurrent expenditure would be N146 billion and that the total projected revenue for 2024 was put at N303 billion, consisting of N55 billion statutory allocations, VAT N38 billion, Capital receipts of 40 billion, IGR N72 billion and N10 billion from grants.

He said that the balance would be sourced from development financing and financial institutions.

According to him, 25 percent of the total budget (N85 billion) would be allocated to areas that would stimulate growth and employment while 19 percent (N62.8 billion) would be allocated to infrastructure, particularly roads.

Others are, 10 percent (N33.6) allocated to health, 16 percent to other government activities, 10 percent of the total budget (32.2 billion) allocated to education, seven percent (N21 billion) allocated to building and Social welfare five percent (N16 billion) .

Two percent each was also allocated to climate and environment issues, electricity, youths and agriculture.

Receiving the 2024 budget proposal, the Speaker of the House, Blessing Agbebaku promised to look at the budget estimates carefully to ensure it delivers on its promise to stimulate the economy.

“The year 2024 budget is special to us in the legislative arm, as it is going to be inclusive of our constituency projects to allow us meet the yearnings and aspirations of our constituents,” he said