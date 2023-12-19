Obaseki lauded for accreditation of HND Programmes in states polytechnic

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

By Dayo Johnson Akure

A Public Administrator, Erinsakin Seun Victor, has lauded the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, for the accreditation of Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes in the state’s owned Polytechnic, Use, Edo State.

Erinsakin, said that the transformative leadership of the governor resulted in the massive accreditation of ND & HND programmes in the institution.

He said that ” I would like to appreciate the government of Edo State under the leadership of His Excellency, Mr Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Edo State, for his transformative leadership that has led to the accreditation of several National Diploma and Higher National Diploma Programmes of the Polytechnic.

” The students from those programmes are now successfully being mobilized for NYSC. This Year 2023 alone, 15 programs has so far been accredited in the Polytechnic.

Erinsakin lauded the “support provided by the governor that has over the years greatly contributed to the successful academic experience of students in the Polytechnic.

” It is very important to note that the Governor Godwin Obaseki vision extends beyond mere accreditation of programmes in the Polytechnic but his “Edo Best” policy, which the Honourable Commissioner of Education, Edo State Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, has been instrumental to in transforming the state’s education system and making it one of the best in Nigeria.

“This policy which has been diligently implemented by the Management of the Polytechnic has seen to the prompt mobilization of HND graduates from the Polytechnic for the compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Programme.

” The NYSC experience is a crucial aspect of our professional development and we are grateful for the opportunity to serve our nation.

He further commended the Governor’s foresight and the new MOU signed with a renowned Polytechnic in China.

According to him “This groundbreaking collaboration opens doors to cross-cultural knowledge exchange, student exchange programs, and access to cutting-edge technology and expertise.

” With this partnership, Edo State Polytechnic has embarked on a journey of transformation, poised to become a beacon of academic excellence not only in Nigeria but also internationally.

Erinsakin also commended the management of the Polytechnic, led by Engr. Omoruyi Sylvester for the tremendous progress and transformation being witnessed in the state owned Polytechnic.