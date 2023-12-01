Obaseki felicitates Shaibu on 54th birthday

Obaseki and Philip

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has felicitated his deputy, Philip Shaibu, on his 54th birthday anniversary.

Obaseki’s felicitation comes following Shaibu’s declaration for the 2024 governorship race in the state, amid rumours of their political feud with his principal.

But, in his congratulatory message, the governor expressed profound gratitude for Shaibu’s unwavering support throughout their seven years of shared governance.

Obaseki referred to Shaibu as an instrumental force in Edo’s developmental journey, stating the Deputy Governor’s vital role in the progress the state has witnessed.

He acknowledged Shaibu’s political contributions and his exceptional qualities as a family man.

The governor highlighted Shaibu’s role as an admirable husband and father, underscoring the Deputy Governor’s commitment to both public service and family life.

Obaseki wrote, “I congratulate my brother, the Deputy Governor of Edo state, Hon. Philip Shaibu on his 54th birthday.

“I thank him immensely for his support in the course of our drive for the development of our state in the last seven years.

“I also acknowledge the energy and vigour he has brought to bear as this administration embarked on the onerous task of bringing transformational change and development to Edo State.

“Alongside making these contributions to this administration, he has remained an exemplary husband, father, and a great family man. I celebrate him today and wish him many more years in good health and a sound mind.”