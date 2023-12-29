Obaseki celebrates Christmas with Orbih, Ugbome, Oghiadomhe, other PDP leaders, stakeholders

…Says Edo is one indivisible family

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has visited leaders and stakeholders of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in north senatorial district of the state to celebrate Christmas with them.

The visit, which took him to the leaders in Eperi, Fugar and Ogbona respectively, came against the backdrop of divisions in the party which has pit one group against other.

The leaders visited in the senatorial district included National Vice Chairman, PDP South-South, Chief Dan Orbih in Ogbona; former senatorial candidate, Barr. Paschal Ogbome, in Ugbekpe-Eperi and former deputy governor of the state, Chief Mike Ogiadomhe in Fugar, all in Etsako Central Local Government Area of the State.

Accompanied on the visit by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Osaigbovo Iyoha; Deputy National Youths Leader of the PDP, Timothy Osadolor; members of Edo State House of Assembly, EDHA; serving commissioners and top government functionaries, the governor said the objective of the meeting was to reach out to the stakeholders and other citizens of the state in the spirit of Christmas.

Obaseki said: “Edo is one united indivisible entity with groups that need to look out for each other’s good and take actions to forestall and strengthen our unity.

”We are one group and share strong values and our values should keep us together. As the governor of Edo State, it is important for me to reach out to our citizens to continue to contribute to the progress and development of Edo State.

”Clearly you can’t talk about the politics of Nigeria and PDP without talking about the role played by National Vice Chairman PDP, South-South, Chief Dan Orbih.

“This is the time for peace and love as we are going round to meet our people because this year has been a very difficult time for us. Before politics, let’s talk to our people as politics will come at the back of it all.”

Decrying the poor state of Benin-Auchi Road and the continued failure of the federal government to fix their roads in the state, Obaseki said: “I have traveled the Benin-Auchi Road as this was an opportunity for me to go round and I just felt like crying, seeing the state of the road this dry season. I am just imagining what will happen in the next rainy season.