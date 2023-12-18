Obasanjo’s economic adviser, others decry poverty, insecurity in home community

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Former Economic Adviser to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Prof. Ode Ojowu and other participants at the maiden Igede Economic and Investment Summit have decried the security challenges and level of underdevelopment in Igede speaking communities of Benue state and called for deliberate actions and initiatives to change the narrative.

In his opening speech at the Summit held weekend in Makurdi, with the theme, ‘The Roadmap to a New Igede Economic Agenda: Optimizing the Power of Synergy, Raising Drivers and Sustaining the Future,’ the Chairman of Otumè Ny’Igede organisers of the summit, Ogirinye Innocent Adoga noted the untapped economic potentials of the Igede people.

He said: “Igede land is blessed with both human and natural resources and has every potential to become the economic hub of the Middle Belt, the connecting nerve of South-South through Cross River and the South East through Enugu and Abakaliki.

“But these potentials are not products, and nobody eats potentials but products. The cardinal responsibility of all of us in this hall today and every other single person who believes in the Summit is to begin a journey that will transform Igede potentials to products.

“The products will attract development to the land, create jobs for our teeming youths, reduce poverty among our people. And we owe this as a duty to Igede, our generation, our children, and the future generation of Oligede.”

In a keynote address, Prof. Ojowu noted the level of underdevelopment in Igede land saying “we are not just the minority but also materially poor.”

The former Economic Adviser who addressed the gathering via zoom, called for concerted effort to reverse the trend through investments promising to support the summit in its quest to change the narrative of the Igede people.

The Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation, Nick Eworo, who commended the brains behind the summit said “with this initiative I strongly feel that we are begining to get serious as a people.”

He pointed out that during the campaigns he went round the various communities in Igede land he discovered the level of poverty in the land saying to overcome the challenge “we must consciously start developing our economic intelligence as a people.”

Also the Cordinator of Otumè Political Council, James Ebe pointed out that for the Igede people to attain economic development, there must be synergy between the Igede political leadership and the drivers of the economy.

Also, former Director Engineering Services, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Maj. Gen. Ede Ode (retd) in a paper titled ‘Ensuring the Peace and Security of Igede land for Economic Prosperity: Synergies above Clannish Sentiments’, cautioned those funding and fueling crisis in Igede land to desist.

He also called for the convening of a security summit to address the security challenges bedeviling the two Local Government Areas, LGAs, that make up Igede land.

In his presentation Dr. Samuel Ominyi, an Associate Professor of Economics, Benue State University, BSU, Makurdi noted the unique potentials of the Igede people and sued for synergy, unity of purpose among them to usher in the desired economic growth and development in the land.

The summit which was graced by prominent personalities of Igede extraction also witnessed several presentations, panel/technical sessions and presentation of reports.