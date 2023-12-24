Obasanjo, Abiodun, Edun, Oluomo grace Adeosun’s father in-law’s remembrance

By Ayo Onikoyi

High profile personalities, top government officials and members of the banking industry including the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun; former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his wife, Mrs. Bola Obasanjo graced the 25th Remembrance Anniversary of Chief C.A Adeosun, the father-in-law of former Minister of Finance, Hon. Mrs. Kemi Adeosun.

The remembrance anniversary was held at Asero in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Wednesday, 20th December.

The event was also graced by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Hon. Wale Edun; his wife, Mrs. Adwoa Edun; Senator representing Ogun Central, Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salisu; Speaker of the Ogun House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo; former Accountant General of the State, Pastor Adeseye Senfuye, and former Managing Director of First Bank, Mr. Bisi Onasanya.

Other notable attendees include: Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Tokunbo Talabi; Commissioner for Transport, Hon Gbenga Dairo, former Secretary to the State Government, Barr Taiwo Adeoluwa; Principal of Diya Fatimilehin, Mr Gboyega Fatimilehin; Realtor, Mr Yemi Lawal, and Managing Director of Daniel Ford, Yemi Edun.

Mr. Wale Adeosun, Revd. Cannon Adeosun, Dr. Tolulope Igbalajobi, Mrs. Bimbo Ogunyemi, Prof. Familoni, Mrs. Yvette Adeosun, Yasmin Belo Osagie Adeosun, Mr. and Mrs. Tunde Fagbemi, and Mrs. Funmi Ajayi also joined other members of the Adeosun family, grandchildren and descendants at the remembrance of the late banker who was among the first indigenous managers of Barclays Bank.

Governor Abiodun, in his remarks at the event, praised the Adeosun family whom, he noted, is associated with finance.

The popular Bola Ajibola Street and three adjoining streets leading to the home of late Pa C.A. Adeosun were rehabilitated ahead of the 25th remembrance anniversary, bringing a life-time succour to residents of Oke-Aregba, Kugba, Sake and Elega communities.