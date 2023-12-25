Oba Oyediran to Christians: Use Christmas to reflect on Jesus’ teachings

HRM Oba Sunday Oladapo, Oyediran, Lagbami Osekun III

The Onpetu of Ijeru Kingdom, His Royal Majesty (HRM), Oba Sunday Oladapo Oyediran, Lagbami Osekun III has felicitated with Christians on the occasion of Christmas celebration to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ that is being celebrated globally.

This was contained in a statement from the Onpetu Palace in Ogbomoso South Local Government Area, Oyo State. Oba Oladapo, while felicitating with the Christians admonished them to use the period to reflect on the teaching of Jesus Christ and endeavour to be Christ-like in words, action and character.

He reminded Christians that Christmas is a time for reflection, gratitude, and connection, fostering a spirit of warmth and goodwill that transcends cultural and religious differences.

The Monarch however enjoined Christians in Oyo State in particular to pray for God’s protections over our amiable Governor, Engr Oluseyi Makinde and the success of his administration.

He also urged Christians to use Christmas period to forgive and love their neighbours as themselves, while calling on clerics and their followers to endeavour to pray for the nation’s leaders, so that they would be able to lead the country on the path of peace, progress and development.

“Christmas is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, recognized as the central figure in Christianity. Beyond its religious significance, Christmas has evolved into a cultural and global celebration, fostering joy, gift-giving, and festive traditions.

“It serves as a time for families and communities to come together, exchange gifts, share meals, and share love.

“The period universal appeal lies in its ability to unite people across diverse backgrounds, transcending religious boundaries and symbolizing the spirit of generosity and togetherness.

“Wishing you a Christmas filled with the warmth of family, the joy of the season, and the love that lasts throughout the year. May the magic of Christmas bring you moments of laughter, happiness, and the warmth of shared memories with those you hold dear.

“Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a New Year filled with hope, health, and happiness. May each day be a gift and every moment a treasure,” Oba Ladapo said.