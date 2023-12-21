OAU 2023: University of Ghana wins WAUG Championship

The University of Ghana, Legon Boundary, Accra, has won the 2023 edition of the West African Universities Games (WAUG) Championship, hosted by the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Ile-Ife, Osun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the university won 10 gold, 8 silver, and three bronze medals to emerge winner of the championship.

The University of Education, Winneba, Ghana, came in second with six gold, four silver, and four bronze medals, ahead of Benson Idahosa University, Edo, which came in third with six gold, two silver, and two bronze medals.

Receiving the first-place trophy on behalf of the institution, Dr Bella Bello Bitugu, the Director of Sports at the university, dedicated the trophy to one of their athletes, who lost his mother on Wednesday.

Bitugu said the athlete, Oyeyemi Johnson, whose father is of Nigerian origin and a Ghanaian mother, received the sad news while participating in the games.

In his closing address, the Vice Chancellor of OAU, Prof. Simeon Bamire, appreciated all the participants and wished them journey mercies to their various destinations.

Bamire congratulates all the medalists, saying the most important lesson of the games is for the participants to strive for greater heights.

Also speaking, Shaibu Tanko, WAUG President, thanked all the universities that participated in the games, urging the athletes to inspire the world.

Tanko said that the games, for the first time, conducted its elections, which produced him as the president to pilot its affairs for the next four years.

He, thereafter, appealed to stakeholders to give him and his executive the needed support to move university sports in West Africa to the next level.

NAN reports that the championship started on December 15 with athletes from 20 universities in Nigeria and Ghana participating in the games.

Events being competed for at the games include table tennis, athletics, tennis, and basketball.

WAUG, also known as the ECOWAS Students Games, is a multi-sport event between student-athletes from West African universities.

The first edition of the competition was held in 1965 at the University of Ibadan, Nigeria’s premier university (NAN).