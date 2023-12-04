NYFF disburses $1.2m to 160 youths

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Nigeria Youth Futures Fund (NYFF) announced on Monday an allocation of $1.2 million to 160 grantees nationwide.

This announcement was made at the grants unveiling event held in Abuja, themed ‘Catalysing Youth Agency for the Nigeria we want’.

The Minister of Youth Development, Dr Jamila Ibrahim, said this announcement represents a significant increase from the previous year’s disbursement of $600,000 to 130 recipients, demonstrating the growing commitment of the stakeholders to youth empowerment.

Dr. Ibrahim asserted that the increased funding symbolizes more than just numerical expansion.

“This is a bold move to catalyze a wave of change, encouraging our young citizens to play active roles in shaping the Nigeria we envision,” she said.

The Minister added that this fund serves to bridge the gap between the ambitions of Nigerian youth and the resources needed to make them a reality.

She noted, “We believe in your power to innovate, lead, and drive the progress we all aspire to witness.”

The event, themed ‘Catalysing Youth Agency for the Nigeria we want,’ was also graced by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

He emphasized the transformative power of youth agency, noting that the NYFF is not merely a financial aid but a strategic investment in Nigeria’s future.

“We are not simply distributing funds; we are sowing the seeds of a new era. An era where the voices of young Nigerians are amplified, their energies harnessed, and their dreams realized,” Kalu stated.

He further highlighted the NYFF’s commitment to empowering Nigerian youth, aligning with the vision of a Nigeria where young people are active participants in societal change.

Kehinde Ayeni, the Executive Director of LEAP Africa, also spoke at the event, explaining that the NYFF is a collaborative initiative aimed at strengthening youth leadership in Nigeria.

She emphasized the fund’s long-term goal.

“The Nigeria Youth Futures Fund (NYFF) is a five-year collaborative initiative implemented by LEAP Africa and funded by MacArthur Foundation, and Ford Foundation with the goal of strengthening youth leadership in Nigeria.

“The goal of the initiative is to strengthen, support, and enable young people in Nigeria for youth leadership, activism, and social change,” Ayeni said.

Other speakers at the event made calls to action for the Nigerian youth to seize the mantle of leadership and actively participate in shaping the country’s future.

They collectively expressed confidence that the increased grant allocation would spur innovation and progress, ultimately leading to the realization of a brighter future for Nigeria.