Nwuche mourns former Speaker Ghali Na’Abba

Umar Ghali Na’Abba

…says death robbed Nigeria of an erudite advocate



John Alechenu, Abuja



Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Chibudom Nwuche, has expressed shock over the death of Former Speaker, Alhaji Ghali Umar Na’Abba with whom he worked closely between 1999 to 2003.

Nwuche served as Deputy Speaker while Na’Abba was Speaker.

The former federal lawmaker who was a close ally of the late Speaker both in and out of office, was in a state of grief when Vanguard contacted him on Wednesday.

He condoled with the larger Na’Abba family, his wife and children and the people of Kano Municipal Federal Constituency, over what he described as “a huge loss.”

Speaking about the sad event, Nwuche described the death of Ghali Na’Abba, as a great loss to the nation and the Democratic family.

He said, “Ghali was an erudite speaker who led a vibrant house with many outstanding achievements including passing into law of several important legislations such as: Cabotage Act, NSCDC Act, EFCC Act, ICPC Act, the NDDC Act amongst other bills.

“Ghali stood for a prosperous and developed Nigeria based on the rule of law, through separation of powers of the various arms of government.

“He was a detribalized and patriotic Nigerian who treated all Nigerians equally and fairly irrespective of tribe and religion.

“He will be missed by all lovers of democracy in the country, as despite leaving political office over two decades ago, he continued to intervene regularly on national issues by providing guidance.

“He longed to see a prosperous and developed Nigeria based on equity and fairness to the various segments of our country. May his great soul rest in perfect peace.”