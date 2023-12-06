Nwobodo mentors graduates on jobs creation, bags Varsity Honoris Causa

By Dennis Agbo

Her Excellency, the wife of the former Governor of old Anambra state, Dr. Patricia Nwobodo has counseled graduates of Nigeria universities to immediately use the abundant knowledge they acquired in their learning to create jobs for themselves and for others.

She said that job creation does not have to be a big venture established at the onset, but that with focus and dedication, such small establishments will obviously grow big to employ others, noting that it was a way of reducing the unemployment crisis in the country.

Mrs. Nwobodo gave herself as an example of a job employer who started small in the capital market and has today produced many CEOs of banks and other financial institutions.

She gave the mentorship lecture shortly after receiving a Doctorate degree (Honoris Causa) in Banking and Finance at the first and combined convocation ceremony of Coal City University, CCU, Enugu, where she encouraged her fellow awardees to identify with the university by making huge endowments since they have become alumni members of the university.

Speaking at the podium, Nwobodo said, “For the graduates, what you started today is a journey of learning. You graduated but you have started learning. You came here to learn how to learn, graduating today does not mean that you abandoned learning, the day you stop learning is the day that you’re dead.

“Whether you are going to pursue a career, looking for employment or engage in business, you will continuously learn. When you stop learning, you fall behind. I have not seen any successful man, CEO, in any endevour who excelled without continuous learning. It’s not necessarily about going to the university because there are avenues to learn, especially today. You are a lucky generation; you can sit in the comfort of your home and learn, continue to learn, today begins your journey of learning. Congratulations.

“I wish you all the best in whatever you are going to do but don’t depend on only your CVs for jobs, sit down and create something, you have acquired so much knowledge and this is the time to use your knowledge for creation, not just for jobs. The job you are seeking for was created by somebody who established an institution.

“It’s a challenge for you to think of establishing something and employing the younger ones; that is the only way to reduce unemployment otherwise complaints of unemployment will continue. Start small, I started small. I finished and I started an institution that today I can proudly say that I’ve produced CEOs of banks; they worked in the capital market that I started with no experience. You can learn on the job so long that you are prepared to study, you will learn on the job.

“My last advice for you is to be a silent achiever and that is a way your achievements will be respected. Speak less while you focus and to build, let what you have done speak for you.”

Former Corps Marshal of the Federal Roads Safely Commission, FRSC, Chief Osita Chidoka, while delivering the convocation lecture urged the graduates to embrace inquiry because the world needs their curiosity.

“Ask questions, strive for achievement and remember the value of your community and respect for societal values. Your individualism is God’s gift, guard it jealously,” Chidoka lectured.

Chancellor& Promoter of the University, Sir Chinedu Anih recalled how the University started small with four faculties and asked the students to proceed to the next stage of life with courage because fear never helped anyone.

“Follow your instinct; be bold to take the risk. Failure is part of life, each fall is another step to move on, whatever is your next line of action, always remember that you should leave the world better than you met it,” Anih counseled.