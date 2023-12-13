Nwabueze’s burial committee inaugurated, family rolls out programme

Nwabueze

Preparations for the burial of late legal luminary and statesman, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, got underway on Tuesday, December 12, with the inauguration of the national burial committee co-chaired by former Commonwealth Secretary-General and chairman of The Patriots, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; and President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Prof Nwabueze, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and pioneer Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, died on Sunday, October 29, in his Lagos home at the age of 91.

The Nwabueze family had earlier announced members of the burial committee to include Anyaoku and Iwuanyanwu (co-chairmen), Senator Ben Ndi Obi (vice-chairman), Ambassador Okey Emuchay and Mr. Olawale Okunniyi (co-secretaries), Mr. Damien Obiefule (Assistant Secretary), Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu, Dr. Tunji Abayomi, Chief Emeka Ngige (SAN), Barrister Chijioke Okoli (SAN) and Mr. Ikechukwu Amaechi.

Others include Mr. Arinze Oduah, Chief Ben Egonu, Professor Ikenna Alumona, Chief Chukka Ifejika, Prof Elochukwu Amucheazi, Hon. Somto Udeze, Mrs. Nkechi Chukwurah, Nnenna Okwuosa, Mr. Jenkins Alumona, Senator Uche Ekwunife and Hon. Pascal Aniegbuna.

A statement by Ikechukwu Amaechi, chairman of the media and publicity sub-committee, on Tuesday, said the burial programme of the revered constitutional lawyer will take place from February 23 to March 5, 2024; commencing with a court session in his honour on Friday, February 23.

This will be followed by Day of Tributes in Lagos on Saturday, February 24 and on Monday, February 26, the Eminent National leaders of Nigeria, popularly known as The Patriots, will organize a colloquium in Lagos.

Thereafter, the burial activities will shift to the Southeast where Ohanaeze Ndigbo will organize a Day of Tributes on Tuesday, February 27, in Enugu.

Mr. Jenkins Alumona who spoke on behalf of the family said the remains of Prof Nwabueze, the Oduah Afo-na-Isagba of Atani, will be interred in his Atani country home in Ogbaru Local Government Area, Anambra State in what will be a traditional private ceremony.

The reception and celebration of the worthy life of Prof. Nwabueze, former Minister of Education, will take place in Atani on Saturday, March 2. This will be followed by a three-day traditional burial rites from March 3 to March 5.

The inaugural meeting which took place at the FRA Williams Chambers, Ilupeju, and chaired by Chief Anyaoku, also had in attendance Ikechukwu Amaechi, Wale Okuniyi, Senator Obi, Jenkins Alumona, Arinze Oduah, Chijioke Okoli, Damian Obiefule, Mrs. Nkechi Chukwurah and Nnenna Okwuosa. Other members joined virtually.

Prominent members of The Patriot including Prof. Anya O. Anya, Senator Bassey Henshaw, Chief Ralph Obioha, General Ike Nwachukwu, Prof Remi Sonaiya and Prof. Anthony Kila were also present at the inauguration.

Chief Anyaoku, in his opening remarks, enjoined all to work towards giving the late Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM) awardee, who became a SAN in 1978 strictly on the basis of his published works, a befitting burial.