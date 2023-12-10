NUT leadership extols Gov. Alia’s performance, urges politicians to allow uninterrupted delivery in Benue

MAKURDI: The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, commended the Governor of Benue State, Rev’d. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, for giving attention to the welfare of teachers and equitable development of the state.

NUT also urged politicians within the ruling party to desist from distracting the governor and allow him to concentrate on delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

The NUT state Chairman, Comrade Levi Akuma, during a solidarity march in the state, emphasized Alia’s exceptional efforts towards ensuring equitable development within the state.

The rally is aimed at underscoring the commitment of teachers and civil servants to the governor’s focused and visionary leadership aimed at the upliftment of the plight of the downtrodden people of Benue.

Speaking, Comrade Akuma, stated that the anti-people politicians from the state were on the campaign to discredit the governor and cause undue conflict in the state for their aggrandizement.

Akuma highlighted the governor’s excellent performance, branding him as the “people’s governor” and a divine gift to Benue State.

He urged the political detractors to allow Governor Alia to concentrate on delivering the dividends of democracy, citing the overwhelming support from teachers and civil servants in the state.

Akuma further called for a culture of sportsmanship among politicians, encouraging them to throw their weight behind Governor Alia for a more rapid development of the State.

He stressed the importance of unity and reminded the opposing politicians that there can only be one governor at a time and God and the citizens of Benue State had given their mandate to Governor Alia,but nobody else.

Akuma particularly commended Alia’s consistent commitment to paying teachers’ salaries in the state, stressing the importance of recognizing and appreciating such efforts.

He reiterated the NUT’s unwavering support for the governor’s administration, emphasizing the need for politicians to prioritize service delivery over political maneuvering.

He said: “From the chants of solidarity during the rally, it was clear that a significant portion of the state’s populace stands firmly behind the incumbent Governor Alia, and that if and another Gubernatorial election were to be held now, that Governor Alia will have 99.9% of the electorates by his side.”