NSCDC arrests 292 oil thieves, convicts 40 in 2023 – Commandant

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it arrested 292 suspected oil thieves in several raids and operations in Rivers in 2023.

Mr Basil Igwebueze, Commandant of NSCDC in Rivers gave the figure while parading 10 of the suspected oil thieves at a news briefing in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

He said the command also successfully secured the conviction of 40 suspects out of the 292 suspects.

“Notably, within the year under review, the command made 176 arrests for engagements in vandalism, illegal oil bunkering: obtaining by false pretence and defilement of minors, among others.

“Other arrests made from other offences increased the figure to 292 suspects arrested in the outgoing 2023.

“Out of the total arrests made, we were able to secure 18 convictions (but not yet sentenced) with 23 other suspects convicted and serving various jail terms,” he said.

Igwebueze said the command had taken actionable steps to rid the state of all crude oil thieves and illegal refining sites to boost the nation’s crude oil production.

He said the command’s determination led to the arrest of 10 suspects, allegedly caught in the act, dealing in adulterated diesel.

“The arrests of the 10 suspects were made based on credible intelligence received about activities of illegal oil bunkering.

“They were arrested at Pepperoni, Iwofe, Diobu, and Borokiri area all in Port Harcourt as well as in Khana and Tai Local Government Areas of Rivers.

“The suspects will be charged to court for prosecution while the recovered items will be forfeited and remitted to the Federal Government,” he added.

Meanwhile, Igwebueze said the command had deployed 2,345 personnel to various flash points, recreational centres, worship grounds, motor parks and markets in Rivers.

According to him, the deployment is part of efforts to secure the state from criminal activities, to enable residents to have a crime-free yuletide. (NAN)