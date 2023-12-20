NSCDC apprehends five-man gang robbing hotels in Calabar 

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) have arrested a five-man robbery gang terrorising part of Calabar Metropolis in Cross River State.

The robbery gang was said to specialise in robbing hotels and Point of Sale (PoS) operators in the Calabar South Local Government Area of the State.

The State Commandant of the NSCDC, Charles Brown, who paraded the suspects in Calabar, said they were arrested in the early hours of Wednesday following an intelligence report.

While noting that the leader was still at large, the commandant said that the suspects were arrested at various locations with criminal charms, arms, and ammunition, as well as other items.

He gave the names of the arrested suspects to include Gospel Otu, 25; Mohammed Abdulahi, 18; Paul Edem, 19; Miracle Augustin, 15; and Rex Okokon, 22.

While noting that two of the suspects have confessed to committing the crimes, the commandant said they would be handed over to the police upon completion of the investigation.

His words: “They had recently robbed a hotel in Calabar South, where their faces were captured by the CCTV mounted in the hotel.

“We also traced them to a phone they stole in the hotel. We have been on them for some time now, and just this morning, we appended one of them, who took us to round up the four others. As we speak, their gang leader is still at large, but we will get him.”

The Commandant vowed that the NSCDC, in collaboration with other sister security agencies, will make the state unhabitable for criminals while appealing to the people to always provide security agencies with information to stamp out crimes in the state.

Vanguard News