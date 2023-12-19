NSA: Ribadu should be praised for good job – Reno Omokri

Omokri

Author and former presidential aide, pastor Reno Omokri has said that Nuhu Ribadu should be praised for doing a good job as the National Security Adviser (NSA). He decried the criticism of Ribadu from Nigerians who said that he was too political for the post.

Omokri stated this on Tuesday, noting that critics of Nuhu Ribadu are on the wrong premise because they misunderstand the role of the NSA based on the way former holders of such office went about their jobs.

According to him, Nigerians misunderstand the crucial role of threat prevention even before they spring up which the office of the NSA is saddled with but instead, erroneously see it as an office with only a military role.

Omokri however, added saying instead of condemning him, Ribadu should actually be praised by Nigerians for the good job that he has been doing.

His statement reads thus: “Those criticising Mallam Nuhu Ribadu as too political for the role of National Security Adviser are essentially misunderstanding his office due to Nigeria’s past as a nation that experienced long periods of often draconian military rule, and the militarization of that office by previous holders of the position.

“The job of a National Security Adviser is to secure a nation militarily, politically, economically, socially, and in food security. An NSA PREVENTS threats to the nation’s security. He does not wait for them to happen and then react to threats. He must be proactive, or he is not effective. For years, we have misunderstood this vital office and saw it as an office with only a military role.

“The reason Henry Kissinger was such an effective and larger-than-life NSA was that he understood this. He used negotiation to solve political challenges, which is what Mallam Nuhu Ribadu is doing.

“He was the pioneer of ‘shuttle diplomacy’, which is the process of a third party serving as an intermediary between principals in a dispute. This is what Mallam Nuhu Ribadu helped achieve in this present Rivers crisis.

“When you have two powerful political forces with the capacity to cancel out each other and create an atmosphere for a resurgence of a crisis, like the Niger-Delta militancy, détente becomes a viable option. And Ribadu deserves praise for that.

“A good National Security Adviser has to be both militarily capable and politically astute. Otherwise, he will see conflict as the only solution and will not consider conflict resolution as a viable option.

“Ribadu gets that. If Nuhu Ribadu had been NSA between 2015 and 2023, the needless slaughter of the Shiites at Zaria on December 12, 2015, may not have occurred. He would reason with Zakzaky rather than imprison him. #EndSARS would not have occurred because he would have demonstrated to Nigerian youths that he heard them and taken action. And the Ganduje-Kwankwaso impasse that almost upended the peace in Kano would have been resolved via consultation.

“It is because Ribadu is politically astute that the ethnic crisis between farmers and herders in Kaduna has quietly disappeared. Fulani herders who lost cattle and Southern Kaduna people who lost farmlands have been reached. That is why you and I can travel from Abuja to Kaduna by road, train and air without hindrance. Eight months ago, was that possible?

“The use of lethal force should be a last resort for an NSA, not the first. That does not make him weak. It makes him prudent. Please let us give honour to whom honour is due. Ribadu is doing a good job and should be praised.”