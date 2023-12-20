NPFL: Remo Stars, Lobi Stars to meet in top-of-table clash

By John Egbokhan

Nigerian football lovers are bracing themselves for a heart-stopping clash as league leaders Remo Stars lock horns with Lobi Stars in a top-of-the-table NPFL encounter.

This clash for top spot on the league table kicks off on Thursday, December 21, at 4:00 PM, and football fans across the nation won’t miss a single second as the match will be televised live.

This isn’t just a game; it’s a battle for supremacy. Both teams have been on fire this season, with Remo Stars showcasing their offensive prowess and Lobi Stars boasting a rock-solid defence. The air will crackle with anticipation as these two titans go head-to-head, promising a spectacle of attacking brilliance and tactical masterclass.

Both teams currently sit on 26 points, with Remo Stars topping with goal difference.

Fans will witness every ounce of passion and skill live on Beta Sports Channel, available on channel 244 on StarTimes. It’s expected to be an electrifying atmosphere as Remo Stars fight to maintain their lead, while Lobi Stars claw their way back into the title race.

This clash isn’t just about points and trophies; it’s about bragging rights and national pride. Both teams boast passionate fan bases, and the stadium will be a cauldron of cheering voices and vibrant colours.

Nigerian fans will witness the raw energy of Nigerian football and feel the pulse of the nation through this extraordinary encounter.