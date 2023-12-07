NPC, FMoH, launch National Demographic, Health Survey

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The National Population Commission, NPC and the Federal Ministry of Health, have launched the 2023-24 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey, NDHS.

Speaking during the launch, the Chairman, NPC, Nasir Isa-Kwarra, said the survey has been instrumental in providing invaluable insights that inform evidence-based policies, enhance public health interventions, and contribute to the broader development agenda of Nigeria.

“For over three decades, the National Population Commission has spearheaded the implementation of the NDHS, in close collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health, and key partners.

“Together, we have elevated this survey from a research initiative to a cornerstone of dependable demographic and health metrics for Nigeria.

“As we proceed on this collective journey, I would like to express gratitude to our esteemed partners and collaborators for their ongoing support of the survey. I sincerely thank our partner agencies including the National Bureau of Statistics, and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and others, for their unwavering support and collaboration.

“Special recognition to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for their support, specifically for providing primary funding for the survey, and for providing technical expertise through the ICF International.

“We are also deeply thankful for the support received from notable and longstanding partners including the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), The Global Fund, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, UNICEF, WHO and various others. This support has been indispensable in bringing the survey to its present stage, and we sincerely appreciate your commitment to this cause”.

In the same vein, Coordinating Minister for Health and Social Welfare Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, said, “a comprehensive understanding of our demographic and health indicators is crucial in enhancing our economic development strategies. Healthier citizens contribute significantly to a more productive workforce, thereby fostering economic growth. The NDHS will provide invaluable insights into healthcare needs, enabling us to allocate resources effectively and invest in initiatives that promote health and well-being, consequently fostering economic advancement.

“This survey is a testament to our commitment to leaving no one behind. By capturing data across diverse segments of society, including marginalized and vulnerable populations, the NDHS will illuminate disparities in healthcare access and utilization. This knowledge will enable us to implement inclusive policies that address the unique needs of every individual, ensuring that the benefits of our programs reach all corners of our nation”.