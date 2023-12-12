NPA moves to disable trucks involved in call up ticket racketeering

A choked-up section of the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, taken over by trucks. More photos on Page 37. Photos by Joe Akintola, Photo Editor, Kehinde Gbadamosi, Bunmi Azeez, and Akeem Salau.

By Godwin Oritse

IN a bid to sanitize the electronic call up system which has been enmeshed in controversy, the leadership of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has commenced moves to penalize truck drivers involved in malpractices in the call-up system.

A memo dated December 7th 2023 and signed by the Apapa Port Manager, Mr. Charles Okagha, said that a total of nine trucks were identified to have been in the re-sale of the tickets adding that the management of the Truck Transit Parks Limited, TTP, would disable the trucks culpable in matter in the system.

In the letter, one of the illegal tickets was diverted from ENL Consortium to APM Terminal, while all five tickets involved were also diverted from Eko Support Service to APM Terminal, as another three illegal tickets were also diverted within APM Terminal.

Part of the letter reads: “Sequel to recent online media report on the racketeering of Eto Call up tickets to the tune of N150,000, the Nigerian Ports Authority has swiftly initiated measures to curb such malpractice.

“In view of the above and the urgent need to ensure smooth operation of the Eto System, you are requested to disable above trucks from the Eto platform.

“In addition, you are to disseminate this information through the Eto Transport WhatsApp group and the various channels to apprise stakeholders of the repercussions of such action.”