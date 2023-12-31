Nonso Bassey, Debby Felix, others to headline brand new Africa Magic shows January

By Ayo Onikoyi

Africa Magic released more original content in 2023 than in previous years, and 2024 is gearing up to be an even more productive year with a slate of brand-new content launching alongside the New Year.

The broadcast company will premiere six new series in January, starting from January 1 till January 23. The shows are individually different and cut across diverse genres.

The Theory of Breakfast, which launches at 8 pm on January 1, is a romantic drama with several interwoven love stories. The show follows two BFFs who have secretly been in love with each other.

Unusual events preceding one of their weddings cause stowed-away love to bloom between them amidst a heart-wrenching series of heartbreaks. New episodes premiere every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm on Africa Magic Showcase.

Checkout also launches on January 1 and airs every weekday at 8 pm on Africa Magic Urban. The show is a comedy-drama, set in a large superstore, “Treatz”. The store owner’s divorced sister, Margaret, handles the day-to-day operations. Every episode brings humorous scenarios and conflict between the staff and customers. Viewers will see everything – from shoppers who don’t have enough money at the counter to shoplifters who get caught stealing ridiculous things.

Meanwhile, Hook, Line and Sinkah will launch on January 3, 2024. It follows three young half-brothers – Ugo, Sodiq and Kenny Jacobson. Despite their father’s legendary philandering antecedents, he doesn’t hold any of them in high regard. To help them become more ‘manly’, he obligates them to live together in one of his properties and work in his company. Their cohabitation is characterised by misogyny and male chauvinism as they slowly realise those qualities are rooted in fake manliness or toxic masculinity. Watch the show on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv ch. 151) every Wednesday at 8:30 pm, starting from January 3.

Manfriend brings the most chaotic family drama African TV has experienced yet. Set in the heart of a bustling city, the King family navigates a whirlwind of emotions, secrets, and aspirations amidst planning their mother’s grand 50th birthday bash. Doosuur King, the dependable middle daughter, takes the lead in organising the event. She employs her sisters’ help, but they are too absorbed in their conflicts to contribute to the party arrangements. The show premieres on January 5 and airs at 8:30 pm every Friday on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv ch. 151).

Unscripted takes on the form of a popular reality TV show’s reunion. The series promises to be messier than any legendary Nigerian reunion ever. Every reality TV fan will enjoy the unmitigated chaos, abundance of drama and the ever-changing landscape of ships. When the series premieres January 3, at 9 pm on Africa Magic Showcase, viewers must choose sides because only one person can be the ultimate reality star. The show stars Bobby Ekpe, Wumi Tuase, Obehi Aburime, Ajayi Akorede (aka The Korexx), Debby Felix, Eby Eno, Nonso Bassey, Austine Onuoha, Martha Ehinome, Shalewa Ashafa, and more.

The Siblings Challenge show will also bring the family together like the good old days as everyone’s competitive nature is stirred up. After its January 6 premiere, the show will air at 8 pm every Saturday and Sunday on Africa Magic Family (DStv ch. 154).

Speaking about the new slate of content, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola, said, “The new shows will take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster as they get immersed in the lives of the characters, their relationships and their different journeys. We are excited to be premiering Hook, Line and Sinkah, Theory of Breakfast, Manfriend, Unscripted, Siblings Game Show, and Checkout across our Africa Magic channels at the start of a new year, cementing our position as Africa’s most loved storytellers. We can’t wait for our dedicated customers to see the new shows because they will be entertained by the stellar cast and excellent storytelling”.

The new shows will bring audiences premium content that they can enjoy every day of the week. They will captivate viewers as they premiere all through January, exclusively on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv ch. 151), Urban (DStv ch. 153), and Family (DStv ch. 154). Viewers should subscribe to DStv Compact, Compact Plus or Premium to enjoy these brand-new shows and many more thrilling titles from the MultiChoice stable.