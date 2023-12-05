Nollywood Workshop: German film academy, Ministry partner on ‘Ọkpęn-Ẹzę’

Edo people and German filmmakers during a four-week collaborative endeavour funded by the German Minister of State for Culture and the Media and supported by the German camera manufacturer ARRI, at Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub & Sound Stage, in Benin, Edo State.

In a groundbreaking initiative, the Nollywood Workshop, Benin City edition, brought together six filmmakers from Nigeria and six from the prestigious German film school, Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg, for a four-week collaborative endeavour.

Funded by the German Minister of State for Culture and the Media and supported by the German camera manufacturer ARRI, Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub & Sound Stage, and the Edo State Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Diaspora Affairs, this workshop aimed to foster cross-cultural connections and create a compelling short film, ‘ỌKPẸN- ẸZẸ (By the Riverside).

Cultural Bridge Through Film:

Mr. Márk Szilágyi, the Project Coordinator of the International Office at Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg, expressed his enthusiasm for facilitating this historic co-production.

He highlighted the significance of this collaboration following the repatriation of the “Benin Bronzes” to Nigeria by Germany in December 2022.

“ỌKPẸN- ẸZẸ (By the Riverside) the short film resulting from this workshop, not only reflects a rich cultural exchange between the Edo people and German filmmakers but also showcases cutting-edge German film technology, thanks to the support of ARRI.

“The film, shot with the newly introduced ARRI35 digital camera, represents the first use of this advanced technology in an African context, marking a milestone in cinematic innovation.

Integrating state-of-the-art equipment at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub enhances visual storytelling and brings a global standard to Nollywood productions.”

Filmmaking as Cultural Bridge

Mr. Osakpolor Omoregie, Co-Director of “ỌKPẸN- ẸZẸ” and a participant in the NOLLYWOOD WORKSHOP, spoke about the transformative experience of the 21-day film production workshop.

He emphasized the workshop’s ability to bring together filmmakers from diverse backgrounds, fostering connections beyond borders.

“Initiatives like these are essential, not only for us as humans but also as filmmakers entrusted with the profound responsibility of crafting narratives that transcend borders,” he stated.

“This initiative is more than just about making films; it’s a promise to nurture understanding and shape the future of Edo’s creative landscape.

“Together, we celebrate the strength of unity, telling Edo’s story in the worldwide cinema scene.”