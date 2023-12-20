Nollywood actors laud TikTok’s impact on film industry

In a monumental rise, the Nollywood hashtag on TikTok has garnered over 6.9 billion video views and 280,000 published videos, propelling it as a significant player in the global movie industry. Renowned Nigerian actor Eso Dike credits his international reach to TikTok communities, hailing the platform for connecting diverse global backgrounds and providing an avenue to showcase talents to a broad audience.

He said, “TikTok connects people from various backgrounds worldwide, offering diverse methods to share stories. It’s a fantastic platform to showcase my talents to a broad and varied audience, effectively increasing visibility and engagement.”

Bianca Sibiya, Head of Content Operations for TikTok Sub-Saharan Africa, highlighted the platform’s role in unlocking Nollywood’s cultural significance. Sibiya stressed Nollywood’s embrace of TikTok, allowing for diverse creative possibilities from production to storytelling techniques.

“Nollywood embraces TikTok to share productions with unlimited creative possibilities, from pre-and post-production to promoting films and experimenting with new storytelling techniques,” she noted.

Actor Jim Iyke described TikTok as a global melting pot, uniting individuals through art and providing a direct channel to share perspectives on global issues. Iyke lauded the platform for propelling Nollywood’s art to global audiences without intermediaries, overcoming previous dissemination obstacles.

“TikTok is a melting pot that unites individuals through art and craftsmanship, offering a straightforward platform to express thoughts and perspectives on global issues.

TikTok has propelled our art forward, taking it to global audiences without intermediaries, cutting through obstacles we faced when disseminating our work, and delivering it directly to consumers,” the actor said.

Kate Henshaw, a microbiologist turned Nollywood star, celebrated the TikTok community for enabling her to showcase a playful side of her personality. She stressed the importance of authenticity in content production, urging aspiring actors and producers to maintain consistency and infuse passion into their roles.

“Each individual’s creative process is unique, and there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to content production. Consistency is key; maintain a steady output of your work and avoid limiting yourself in creativity. In acting, infuse life into your role, regardless of whether it’s a small or substantial part. Your commitment and passion will shine through, no matter the size of the role,” she said.

Chidi Mokeme, an actor and reality show maestro, praised TikTok for democratizing the entertainment industry and knowledge-based sectors. Sibiya reiterated TikTok’s unique opportunity for Nollywood stakeholders, citing its alignment with the entertainment industry’s requirements to increase visibility, and engagement, and foster new collaborations and monetization avenues.

He added, “The platform’s algorithm and user interface align well with the entertainment industry. By leveraging TikTok, Nollywood stakeholders can increase visibility, drive engagement, and attract new opportunities for collaborations and monetisation.”

In a nod to the profound influence of Nollywood, TikTok dedicated the month of November to celebrating this vibrant film industry. The pinnacle of this celebration was the eagerly awaited Nollywood Summit on November 23, an offline event showcasing the creativity and clout of Nollywood.

Throughout November, TikTok spotlighted success stories from influential figures and publishers excelling on the platform. The summit engaged 100 key stakeholders, providing invaluable insights into leveraging TikTok for global success and featuring masterclasses led by TikTok’s team, focusing on optimal platform utilization in the entire production cycle.