Nollywood actor, Paul Obazele dazzles Labour Party chieftains in Edo

By DEBORAH OKORO, edited by Benjamin Njoku

Popular actor and producer Paul Agbonze Obazele, who declared his intention to join the race for the 2024 Edo State Governorship election months back, recently dazzled the Edo State Labour Party chieftains following the presentation of his manifestos to them.

The Nollywood icon highlighted the areas Edo State is distressed as well as a detailed blueprint on how to turn the socio-economic activities of the state to global standard.

Earlier, the Edo State Chairman of Labour Party, Comrade Kelly Agbaloi, said that the party needs a candidate that can bring the state to an enviable heights and believes the candidacy of Paul Obazele has the magic wand.

The Labour Party executive was stunned by the crowd that besieged the party Secretariat, on knowing that the Nollywood icon was present, chanting solidarity songs.

Obazele who’s a respected Nollywood icon and a two time president of Association of Movie Producers,AMP, gave hope to the crowd, telling them “the time to take your future into your hands is now so that we all can be proud to say we are Edolites”.

He wondered why Edo States with so much natural and human resources would be subjected to dehumanization by its leaders. He, however, promised to utilize Edo State allocations as well as attract investors to the state if elected as governor.

Obazele stated that he was not deterred by plans to turn the Labour Party into a circus of sharing money, but rather on the principle for good governance and the right choice of the people which favours him more.