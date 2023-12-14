Noise pollution: Lagos talks tough, places worship centres on close watch

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

The Lagos State Government, through the State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, has issued a stern warning to worship centres to desist from running foul of noise pollution, particularly during the festive period, or face the consequences accordingly.

The state government maintained that noise emanating from worship places across the state should be minimized considering its impact on public health.

General Manager, LASEPA, Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, gave the warning at a stakeholders’ meeting with leadership and members of religious organizations at Alausa, Ikeja on Thursday.

According to Ajayi, the meeting is aimed at fostering collaboration and dialogue between the Agency and religious leaders to address the issues surrounding noise pollution and its impact on community well-being.

LASEPA boss said the importance of collective efforts in finding lasting solutions to the issue of noise from the worship places needed the support of religious leaders to balance freedom of religion with community well-being.

Ajayi highlighted the importance of religious organizations adhering to government regulations and principles in achieving the vision for a noiseless Lagos that would benefit the general public.

While stressing the need for religious centers to use soundproof certified by sound engineers, he urged them to equip their facilities with noise meters to enable them to monitor noise levels within their premises during congregation.

Ajayi, while acknowledging the role of religion in human life, expressed confidence that a resolution beneficial to all parties can be achieved through collaborative efforts and a determination for a better and healthier society.

He frowned at a situation where the agency received over 2,500 petitions in weeks against religious houses, warning that they should comply with the State regulations on noise pollution or be caught by law.

Also, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Religious Matters ( Christian), Rev. Bukola Adeleke, called for a balanced approach that preserved religious freedom and respect for the rights of members of the public.

In his contribution, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Religious Matters ( Muslim), Alhaji Jebe Abdulahi, stressed the importance of collaboration between religious organizations and the government in finding lasting solutions to the issue of noise pollution in the state.

