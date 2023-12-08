Noise pollution: Lagos seals churches, mosque, other establishments

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—Fourteen hotels, churches, including Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG and mosque have been sealed across the state over noise pollution and other offences by Lagos State government.

Other establishments sealed by the state government, through its Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, for noise pollution, were Ifelodun Mosque, Children of God Healings Deliverance and Adoration Ministry, City of Testimony Church, Cherubim & Seraphim (Ayo ni) and Station of Relief Christ Ministry.

Others include Euphoria Night Club, Mainland Leisure View Hotel, House 46 Hotel and Suites, Selino Hotel, Lady B Gold Bar, Da-Villa Hotel, Perch Hotel & Suites, and Avro Supermarket.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunboh Wahab, while disclosing this, yesterday, expressed the state government’s zero tolerance for noise and other actions that contributes to pollution in the state.

LASBCA reseals 8 buildings in Ikota, Eti-Osa

Also, the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, has resealed eight buildings across estates in Ikota area of Eti-Osa, Lagos.

Confirming the exercise, General Manager, LASBCA, Gbolahan Oki, explained that the enforcement action followed persistent violation of state building code and breaking of government seals by property owners and developers.

The agency had previously issued various notices, including contravention notice, stop work notice, seal up notice, and demolition notice, to the concerned property owners.

Oki, reacting to the re-sealling exercises expressed dissatisfaction with property owners and developers who flout the state’s building codes.

He stressed the importance of adherence to building regulations to ensure the structural integrity and safety of buildings in the state.

Oki highlighted that contraventions identified by the agency in the estates ranged from unauthorized construction activities to deviations from approved building plans.