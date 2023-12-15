No ransom paid to rescue kidnapped corps members — NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says no ransom was paid to secure the release of some of the Sokoto-bound Prospective Corps Members (PCM) kidnapped in Zamfara who regained freedom recently.

The Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr Eddy Megwa, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that eight PCMs and a bus driver were abducted in August in Zamfara by gunmen on their way from Uyo, Akwa Ibom, to Sokoto.

They were going for the commencement of the one-year national service orientation course.

Megwa stated that the attention of NYSC management was drawn to news material making the rounds that the Akwa Ibom Government and some concerned individuals paid for the release of the kidnapped youth corps members.

He added that “to put the records straight, the release of the prospective youth corps members kidnapped in Zamfara on their way to report at the orientation camp in Sokoto State was primarily due to the combined efforts of security agents and the NYSC.

“It is also noteworthy to state that no state government, individual, or agency paid any amount in the guise of ransom before their release.

“The management of NYSC, since their release, is shouldering the responsibility of their medical bills where they are recuperating.”

The director said that the scheme also dissociates itself from the claim that the Akwa Ibom Government or any other state government paid money for their release.

“The management of the scheme is very much aware of the different account numbers and names currently being circulated in the public, calling for financial donations toward paying ransom for the release of the prospective corps members.

“The NYSC management therefore is making an open call to parents and family members of the kidnapped youth corps members, Akwa Ibom, Zamfara Government, or anybody not to fall prey to the unscrupulous elements.

“They are fraudsters taking undue advantage of the situation to defraud unsuspecting members of the public by calling for donation towards the release of the kidnapped youth corps members.

“It is however impressive to note that so far, the management of NYSC and security agents have succeeded in securing the release of four out of the eight kidnapped members without paying any amount of money.

“The scheme is also working relentlessly toward securing the release of the remaining youth corps members.”

He emphasised that the scheme was ever-committed to the welfare and security of NYSC members and would continue to intensify synergy with security agencies to achieve its goals. (NAN)

Vanguard News