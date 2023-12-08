No part of Nigeria’ll be left out in our quest for development – VP Shettima

Kashim Shettima

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru , Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Friday assured that every part of Nigeria would be made to feel the impact of the government under the President Bola Tinubu administration.

The Vice President gave the assurance when he played host to a traditional ruler from Mangu in Plateau State, the Mishkahan Mwaghavul, His Royal Highness John Hirse,, who led a team on a courtesy call to his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Senator Shettima said ensuring that no part of the country is left out in the administration’s quest for development is the only way through which peace, unity and development can be fostered.

He assured the delegation that peace would be restored in Mangu in the shortest possible time, noting that President Tinubu is on top of the situation and thus the inevitable return of peace to all troubled parts of the country.

According to him, “The crisis in Plateau State has nothing to do with religion. It is just for us to understand ourselves and coexist peacefully with one another. Plateau State is a blessed land with both Muslims and Christians. What binds us together supersedes what divides us. This administration will deploy all resources towards addressing all the political contradictions in the bid to restore peace and harmony in the State.

“We are going to address, by the grace of God, all the internal contradictions, the political connotations and even the ethnic undertones which are part of the conflict and ensure we find a lasting solution.

“Ours is a great nation chained by so-called social contradictions that we have in the system and it is absolutely essential that for peace and development of our nation, we must restore the confidence of the people and the government”.

Earlier in his remarks, the Mishkahan Mwaghavul, Da John Putmang Hirse, said he and members of his delegation were in Aso Villa to show appreciation and thank the Vice President for attending his coronation.

He noted that the Vice President attending the coronation personally shows that he is a father of all.

He commiserated with the people of Kaduna State and commended the Vice President for the government’s response so far.

The Royal father pledged his support and that of his people to the Tinubu administration.