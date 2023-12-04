No one is forging Akeredolu’s signature – Ondo govt

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State Government has said that nobody was forging the signature of the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Kayode Ajulo, had claimed that some government officials of the Ondo State government are signing documents in the name of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Ajulo made the claim in an interview on Arise Television on Monday.

He noted that the deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa cannot take over from Akeredolu because power has not been transferred to him constitutionally.

According to the senior lawyer, this has paved the way for cabals to hijack governance in the state.

But in a swift reaction, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Richard Olatunde, described the accusation of forging the governor’s signature as “utterly preposterous and ludicrous, stemming solely from the figment of their imagination.

” I want to assure you that no one is forging Mr. Governor’s signature. The circulated content on social media, which some people are relying on as evidence, is laughable.

“If they genuinely believe there is a disparity, they should present a legitimate document to support their claims.

“We are more than willing to thoroughly investigate the matter and prosecute anyone found culpable.

“The main issue here is that we cannot entertain baseless speculations and unfounded claims.

” A group of individuals somewhere has assembled two signatures, yet they cannot even determine which one belongs to the governor.

“They refuse to disclose the documents that were allegedly signed or provide any information regarding the dates.

“The individuals behind these fabricated signatures are the real culprits engaging in criminal activities.

“It is disheartening to see a supposed legal practitioner making such statements on national television.

“How did they arrive at the conclusion of forgery? Where is the document that supposedly contained the forged signature? Why are they not revealing the beneficiary of this document? By concealing such a document and engaging in unnecessary media theatrics, they are doing a great disservice to the state and the people.

“The truth of the matter is that only Governor Akeredolu can claim that his signature has been forged.

Olatunde said that “I have personally spoken to the Governor, and he has asked me to emphatically refute this claim.

According to him “The signature of Mr. Governor is not forged. Please disregard these crisis entrepreneurs. Their real gains are in crisis not peace.