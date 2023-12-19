No great nation exists without a painful past – Tinubu

File: President Bola Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Seyi Tinubu, the son of Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, asserted that no great nation can exist without a painful past.

He made this statement at the Episcopal Ordination of the Catholic Bishop of Ahiara Diocese, Most Rev. Simeon Nwobi, on Tuesday.

Represented by Belusochukwu Enwere, the National Chairman of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Tinubu said that Nigeria, despite its challenging history, has the potential to rise again and shine among other nations.

He said, “Despite the challenges facing us as a country, I am very optimistic that Nigeria will rise and shine again in the comity of nations because there is no great nation that does not have a negative past.”

Drawing inspiration from the Bible, Tinubu underscored the universal nature of national adversity, stating that “there is no great nation that does not have a negative past. There is no country that doesn’t have challenges. But, as the Bible says, dry bones shall rise again.”

He urged the religious leaders present and the entire church to seize this opportunity to pray for the unity of Nigeria, irrespective of religion, ethnicity, or tribe, stressing the need to come together and combat the challenges that beset the nation.

Shifting the focus to the Episcopal Ordination ceremony, Tinubu conveyed his sincere affection and brotherly love for the unity of the church and the country.

He expressed his belief that the church, under the leadership of the newly ordained Bishop, could play a crucial role in uniting Nigeria across religious, ethnic, and tribal lines.

He invoked the scripture of Jeremiah 3:15, emphasizing God’s choice of Most Rev. Nwobi as a true witness to Christ, the Good Shepherd.

“Congratulations on your elevation to the episcopacy. As you undertake this great task as Chief Shepherd of God’s flock, I wish you God’s abundant blessings in all your pastoral and other endeavors,” Tinubu said.

The ordination ceremony brought an end to the controversies surrounding the bishopric seat following the loss of Bishop Victor Chikwe, the first bishop of the diocese.

The announcement of Most Rev. Nwobi’s appointment by the Vatican sparked joy in the diocese, especially considering the rejection of Cardinal Peter Okparaeke. His appointment was viewed by the local congregation as a violation of certain sections of Canon law.