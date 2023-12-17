No deal between Tinubu, NNPP to retain Kano, says APC

President Tinubu

Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has dismissed as fake, speculations that President Bola Tinubu might have reached an agreement with the New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP to influence the Supreme Court to rule in favour of the Kano state governor, Abba Yusuf, with a caveat that the governor would consequently defect to the APC.

State chairman of the APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas disclosed this on Sunday in Abuja. According to him, desperate leaders of the NNPP have been spreading rumours that a deal has been struck in order to compromise the anticipated Supreme Court judgement.

“Since the NNPP started circulating the rumours, its gullible members are excited and continue to dish out all sorts of lies so as to make the party’s supporters continue to remain hopeful in the face of the prevailing defeat”, he said.

Abbas stated that the rumours had it that the NNPP has reached out to President Tinubu to intervene in the matter in favour of the NNPP candidate to remain as governor and subsequently decamp to the APC.

He said; “There is no where such meeting was held with either Mr President or any leader of the party.

President Bola Tinubu is a democrat and strongly believes in the rule of law and the right thing to be done and therefore will not be part of any arrangement or reconciliation to subvert justice and support people who have stolen votes or breach the electoral act to emerge as leaders.”

Abbas pointed out that APC as a party is not aware of such arrangement and would instead intensify all efforts to pursue its case at the Supreme Court to a logical conclusion.

The chairman added that the party was more than confident that it would emerge victorious at the Apex Court especially from the concrete and convincing evidence presented at both the Tribunal and the Appeal Court which ultimately lead to our party’s success.

On the issue of the so-called anticipated crisis which he said was being sponsored by the NNPP, the APC chairman said there was no tension in Kano, stressing that the people are happy with recent developments emanating from the judgment of both Tribunal and Appeal Court and therefore anxiously waiting for the Apex Court to endorse the two concurrent rulings.

He said Kano is very peaceful and the people are conducting their normal business despite all efforts by the NNPP to provoke and incite youth to create unnecessary political crisis in the state.

Abbas assured that the party will ensure harmonious and peaceful relationship with ethic groups and nationalities in the state no matter the provocation by the NNPP.

He urged all the party members and Nigerians to ignore all the propaganda, provocation and remain calm because Kano would always remain peaceful.