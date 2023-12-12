NNPCL: Tinubu’s reappointment of Kyari good omen for Nigeria – BAVCCA

By Gabriel Ewepu

The Bloggers and Vloggers, Content Creators Association (BAVCCA) in Nigeria, yesterday, commended President Bola Tinubu on reappointing the Group Chief Executive Officer, GCEO, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, for another four years.

The commendation was contained in a letter addressed to Tinubu and signed by the Director, Admin, BAVCCA, Abimbola Adelabu, where the Association described Kyari’s reappointment as good omen for Nigeria and Nigerians, and said the decision and choice by the President was the best for the oil and gas sector.

According to the Association, the NNPCL boss’ vast experience in the petroleum industry, coupled with his relentless pursuit of excellence, has fostered strategic partnerships and collaborations with international stakeholders that had taken the sector to an enviable height in Africa and the international community.

The letter reads in part; ‘’We write this letter on behalf of the Bloggers and Vloggers, Content Creators Association (BAVCCA) in Nigeria, to express our heartfelt appreciation for your recent re-appointment of Mallam Mele Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

‘’First and foremost, we would like to acknowledge and commend your astute decision in recognizing the exceptional capabilities and accomplishments of Mallam Mele Kyari. Through his exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication, the NNPCL has achieved remarkable milestones, positioning Nigeria as a prominent player in the global energy sector.

‘’Under Mallam Kyari’s tenure as GCEO, the NNPCL has made significant strides towards achieving energy security and sustainability in Nigeria. His efforts in spearheading the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialization Program (NGFCP) have been particularly commendable. This initiative has not only contributed to reducing harmful emissions and protecting our environment but has also opened up new opportunities for investment and growth in the gas sector.

‘’Furthermore, Mallam Kyari’s commitment to transparency and accountability within the NNPCL has played a pivotal role in rebuilding trust and confidence in the corporation. His implementation of the Crude Oil Accounting and Revenue Assurance System (COARAS) has significantly minimized revenue leakage, ensuring that every oil earnings is accounted for and utilized for the benefit of the Nigerian people.

Meanwhile, the Association expressed confidence in the competence of Kyari based on his track record and trajectory of events at the NNPCL, therefore assured the President of his performance and meeting up with the expected goals set before him.

‘’President Tinubu, we firmly believe that Mallam Mele Kyari’s re-appointment as GCEO of the NNPCL will continue to yield fruitful results, guiding Nigeria towards a sustainable and prosperous future. We are confident that his exceptional leadership qualities, coupled with your visionary guidance, will further enhance the performance and effectiveness of the NNPCL, leaving an indelible mark on our nation’s energy industry.

‘On behalf of the Bloggers and Vloggers, Content Creators Association (BAVCCA), we extend our sincerest thanks to you for recognizing Mallam Mele Kyari’s exceptional achievements and re-appointing him. We applaud your commitment to fostering growth and development within the energy sector, and we look forward to witnessing the continued progress under your distinguished leadership’’, it added.