NNPCL: Group hails Tinubu over reappointment of Mallam Mele Kyari

By Henry Umoru

A group under the aegis of the 21st century youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience ( 21st CYNDAC has hailed President Bola Tinubu for reappointing Mallam Mele Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer, GCEO of the Nigerian Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, saying one good turn deserves another.

In a statement on Monday in Abuja, the leader of 21st CYNDAC, Izon Ebi said that the reappointment of Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer, GCEO of NNPCL is an indication of Tinubu’s ambition to bring economic turnaround by fight criminality in the downstream oil sector.

The statement read, “the 21st century youth of the Niger Delta and agitators with conscience (21ST CYNDAC), applaud President Bola Tinubu for the reappointment of Mallam Mele Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer, GCEO of the Nigerian Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, It is a right step in the right direction.

This has also underlined the quality of being clever, original, and inventive in the life of president Tinubu.

” This move also said a lot about the president’s ambition to bring economic turnaround to this great nation, by fighting criminality in the downstream oil sector.

The opposition parties are all aware that Mallam Kyari is that one man that is needed by any president that sincerely wants a transparent and corruption free oil economy.

Mallam Kyari is an example of a detribalized Nigerian that focuses only on the way to move the country forward.

“He is an economic shock-absorber that is needed at this trying time, for realizing the goal of national rebuilding and the sanitization of the corrupted agencies, for sustainable development.

“Nigeria is currently passing through a difficult season because of the tough but necessary decision taken by Mr. President to remove the oil subsidy. The act of subsidy removal have touched the lives of many Nigerians in a negative way, thereby casting many doubts on the good intentions behind such brave decision by President Bola Tinubu. The GMD, NNPCL has continued his giant strides since he was appointed to the office. His achievements in the few years of appointment have shown that he came prepared and ready for the job. The GMD NNPCL have moved fast to buffer the effect of subsidy removal on the forex supply.

“The NNPC Limited published a signed commitment letter and term sheet with Afrexim bank for an emergency $3 billion crude oil repayment loan. The deal helped the naira to appreciate against the dollar within 24 hours of its signing. What a smart move by Malam Mele Kyari and his collaborators in this economic turnaround.

“In one of his many achievements, the NNPCL GMD awarded the game-changing pipeline surveillance contract to Tantita pipeline security outfit, owned and controlled by Tompolo himself. That single contract has caused over 70% of the oil criminals in the Niger Delta region to quite operations. It is only a northerner with eagle eyes that would have judged accurately that among the agitators, Tompolo is the most focused, loved, respected and followed by the masses.

“Tompolo soon surpassed all the expectations of the federal government for awarding the pipeline contract to him. Before Mallam Kyari became the GMD, NNPCL, Nigeria fell far below their OPEC quota of crude oil production for over eight years, which prompted the award of the pipeline surveillance contract to a more sincere, fearless and proactive Tompolo. Tompolo and Tantita have made tremendous breakthrough, where others failed. Their activities have been one of the most sincere of all the organizations operating the oil sector.

“Their proactive vigilance led to a massive increase in the number of barrels produced per day (bpd), giving Nigeria a huge boost to be able to meet her OPEC quota. There was a sharp rise in our GDP since our OPEC quota witnessed a sharp rise due to massive reduction in crude oil theft, thanks to the ingenuity of Mr. Kyari. There was little or no aquatic life in the waters, due to crude oil and heavy metal contamination in the Niger Delta waterways, which was brought about by illegal crude oil activities in the region. Our people could not farm due to land pollution.

” Since this contract was awarded to Tompolo, our wildlife has witnessed a turnaround, our people can breathe good quality air, our people are gradually returning to farming and our fishermen have experienced bountiful catch. All these turnaround in our ecosystem today was made possible by no other person than a detribalized Mallam Mele Kyari, who has been a keen observer.

“The 21st CYNDAC is commending president Bola Tinubu for choosing competence, transparency, wisdom and bravery over political affiliation while reappointing Mallam Mele Kyari as the GMD, NNPCL. We join hands with president Bola Tinubu , the Niger Delta people and the rest of Nigerians to pass vote of confidence on Mallam Kyari, to continue playing his important role in the economic turnaround agenda of Mr. President.

“We pledge our unwavering support to you and your agents of good change in the oil and gas sector, as we look forward to collaborating with you in the task ahead. God bless our wise president, for listening to the voice of the 21st CYNDAC and the Niger Delta people. Long live our President, Long live Mallam Kyari and God bless the NNPCL.”