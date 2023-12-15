Nnamdi Kanu’s release would have been perfect gift to Ezeife’s demise – Abaribe

Abaribe said it would have been a fitting gift to the late former governor if the Supreme court had freed Kanu.

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Former Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe ,has expressed sadness that the former Governor of Anambra state, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, died on the day the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra,IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was denied release by the Supreme Court.

Abaribe said it would have been a fitting gift to the late former governor if the Supreme court had freed Kanu.

However, the Senator in a statement by his media aide, Uchenna Awom, called for calm and implored Ndigbo not to despair over the unfortunate outcome at the supreme court.

He assured that Igbo leaders would vigorously pursue a political solution that could ultimately free the IPOB leader.

He said; “I’m of the firm belief that this current federal government will do something very fast to release Nnamdi Kanu, if for no other reason, but for national cohesion and unity of the country. As leaders, we shall continue to press for a solution that will be the best in the circumstance.”

Mourning Ezeife, the senator described his death as the great fall of an Iroko tree in Igbo land and Nigeria.

Abaribe, who represents Abia South district at the Senate, lamented that Okwadike’s death has robbed Ndigbo and Nigeria of a consummate advocate of people’s right and equality for all.

He noted that Ezeife had spent his life particularly his life preaching for equity, justice, fairness and good governance in Nigeria, especially he was most vocal on the Igbo question and their place in the Nigeria project.

“Okwadike never hid his feelings and as such voiced out his opinion on vexed national issues as it affects his beloved Igbo. He spoke truth to power no matter whose ox was gored.

“He was a man of panache and candour who carved a national image for himself being a cultural icon , a brave warrior who loved our people so dearly.

“Okwadike will be sorely missed. His resolute and fearless stand on national discuss would be too hard to replace . Ironically he died on the eve of a day our brother Nnamdi Kanu was denied release by the Supreme court. It would have been a fitting gift to him.”

