Nnamdi Kanu: PISE-P calls for calm, says talks on going to release IPOB leader

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

A non-government organization, Peace in the South East Project (PISE-P) has called for calm amongst the people of the south and Nigerians at large.

The call followed the judgement of the Supreme Court, which nullified the acquittal order of the Court of Appeal on the continued incarceration of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, by the government on Friday in Abuja.

In a statement, the organization says that all hope to release Kanu is not lost.

Believing that the Supreme Court was convinced in its ruling, the organization, however, said that there was still a window of opportunity in the ordered retrial.

It says that the ongoing campaign to bring peace to the south-east through a non-kinetic approach is also being contemplated to push for the release of the IPOB leader.

The leadership of the PISE-P is in talks on alternative means of securing his release as part of the non-kinetic approach to peace in the southeast.

PISE-P revealed that prominent Nigerians have endorsed the project aimed at restoring peace in the south-east, stressing that the people should not be perturbed by the ruling of the Supreme Court in such a manner that defies all hope.