Nnadozie wins 2023 CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year

Chiamaka Nnadozie has been crowned the 2023 CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year.

Nnadozie beat Moroccan shot-stopper Khadija El-Rmichi and South Africa’s Andile Olaminii to win the crown.

The Super Falcons goalie was heroic for Nigeria at the Women’s World Cup with her brave performance against Olympic champions Canada, making three saves, including stopping a 50th-minute penalty from Christine Sinclair.

The Super Falcons would go on to secure a goalless draw in the game with Nnadozie bagging the Player of the Match award.

Vanguard News