NLC sign MoU with Sokoto on Contributory Health Scheme

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

SOKOTO – The Nigerian Labour Congress Sokoto State Chapter has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Sokoto state government on the proposed state Contributory Health Scheme for the benefit of workers and their families.

The state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Aliyu Umar Jungle, disclosed this shortly after the signing of the agreement between labour and state government officials.

He said the signing of the memorandum would pave the way for civil servants and their families in the state to achieve the health benefits of the scheme when it commences operation.

Comrade Jungle explained that, based on the signed MoU, civil servants in the state are to contribute 4 percent of their salaries for the take-off of the scheme while the government would inject one hundred million naira.

According to the labour leader, civil servants in grades 1 to 6 would contribute 1000 naira, while those in grades 7 and above would contribute 1500 naira monthly.

“We will visit Clinics and Hospitals to monitor the exercise when the scheme takes effect with a view to ensure that, justice is done to workers who are the stakeholders in the scheme” says the labour leader.

” We will not accept any shortcomings from any health personnel saddle with the responsibility of operating the scheme in any of the state designated hospital or Clinic.”

The scheme is expected to commence in January 2024, when the state government completes arrangements and other documentation for it’s hitch-free takeoff.