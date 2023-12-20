Nkunku needs time to perform at best form – Chelsea boss Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has said it is important not to pile instant pressure on Christopher Nkunku after the forward made his long-awaited Chelsea debut in last night’s Carabao Cup victory over Newcastle United.

“We are talking about a player who arrived and suffered an injury,’ explained Pochettino. “Now, he meets the team and Premier League in the middle of the competition. Time is needed to start to perform and to get the best form.

“Anyone can judge [a player] straight away, but the most important is in which form. The expectation is to see the best Nkunku, but the problem is we need time for him to perform in the way we expect.

“It is one thing is to be available; another is to perform in the way we expect. That is why we are not going to put too much pressure on him. Day by day we will push him to arrive at his best as soon as possible.”

Nkunku left German team RB Leipzig to sign with the Blues in the summer.

During Chelsea’s preseason tour of the United States, he made an impression and swiftly integrated himself into the group.

Nkunku, however, hurt his knee during the last friendly against Borussia Dortmund on that trip.

It would take him longer than four months to recover.

Nkunku’s return to the starting lineup required numerous hours of unnoticed recuperation and rehabilitation work at Cobham.

On Saturday against Sheffield United, he was added back to the matchday roster, however he did not play as a substitute.

Vanguard News