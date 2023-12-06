NJC okays elevation of 11 Justices to Supreme Court bench

… recommends appointment of 6 Heads of Courts, 26 judges

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The National Judicial Council, NJC, has recommended the elevation of 11 Justices to the Supreme Court bench.

The legal body took the decision at its 104 meeting that held in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Council, in a statement it made available to newsmen through its Director, Information, Mr. Soji Oye, said it considered the list of candidates that was presented by its Interview Committee and at the end of deliberations, recommended the 11 Justices for the apex court bench.

It gave names of the successful candidates as; Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey; Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa, Justice Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme; Hon. Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani; Justice Moore Aseimo A. Adumein; Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya; Justice Stephen Jonah Adah; Justice Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru; Justice Jamilu Yammama Tukur; Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar and Justice Mohammed Baba Idris.

Likewise, whereas the Council, approved the elevation of Justice Mohammed Ahmed Ramat to the Court of Appeal, it also recommended the appointment of six Heads of Courts.

While Justice Joel Filibus Agya was okayed as the Chief Judge of Taraba State, Justice Umar Abubakar was recommended for appointment as the Chief Judge of Kebbi State.

Others are; Kadi Sadiq Usman Mukhtar as Grand Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Kebbi State, Justice A. O. Femi-Segun as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Ogun State; Justice Alfred Yakubu as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Taraba State and Justice Tajudeen M. Abdulganiyu as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Oyo State.

The Council further recommended the appointment of Amaebi Ibomo Orukari and Akinyemi Martins Ayodele as High Court Judges in Bayelsa and Ogun State, respectively.

Ama Edet Ekpo, Theresa Ansa Agom and Jalarth Ogar Agim were recommended for appointment as High Court Judges in Cross River State; Aminu Abdullahi Gusau, Usman Hassan Gummi and Hadi Sani and Kadis, Sharia Court of Appeal, Zamfara State, while Abubakar Ahmad Tijjani and Aliyu Ibrahim Ebbema were okayed as Kadis, Sharia Court of Appeal, Nasarawa State.

According to the statement, Fatima Adamu, Hauwa Lawal Umar, Musa Ahmad, Musa Daihuru Mohammed, Farida Rabiu Danbappa, Halima Aliyu Nasir, Aisha Mahmoud, Adam Abdullahi and Hanif Sanusi Yusuf were recommended for appointment as High Court Judges, Kano State, Opokuma David Lawrence as a Judge for the Customary Court of Appeal, Bayelsa State; Esther Mami Ejeh, Ibrahim Dauda Shekarau, Musa Muhammad Dallah and Makama Tanze Benjamin as High Court Judges for Nasarawa State, while Awoyomi Bolanle Adenike and Lawal Adeniyi Olusanya were okayed as Judges, Customary Court of Appeal, Ogun State.

“All recommended candidates to the Supreme Court Bench would be sworn-in after the approval of their recommendation by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and the subsequent confirmation of their appointment by the Senate.

“The various Heads of Court recommended would also be sworn-in upon the approval of their appointment by their various State Governors and subsequent confirmation of same by their respective State Houses of Assembly,” the statement further read.