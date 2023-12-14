NIWA set to commence enforcement of safety protocol on Delta waterways

Determined to ensure drastic reduction in cases of death caused by boat mishaps along its operational coverage areas, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has concluded its Safety Awareness/Enlightenment Campaigns to major jetties within Warri areas ahead of enforcing its safety protocol.

Leading other top management staff and workers on the enlightenment campaign yesterday, Warri office Area Manager, Engr. Rufus Oladimeji, noted that the sensitization of both commercial and private operators within coverage areas which commenced some months ago was to inculcate safety measures in boat drivers and passengers.

He maintained that there are basic standards requirements that must be strictly adhered to when the enforcement exercise commences and these included; adequate provisions of life jackets and lifebuoys for passengers, fire extinguishers, no overloading and no night movements due to poor visibility when its dark.

As part of his own responsibility, Mr. Oladimeji disclosed that NIWA was already working on two key areas which included removal of logs along the waterways and expansion of shallow bends used in navigating most creeks which some of the operators visited identified as a major risk to their operations that needed urgent attention.

According to him; “Already NIWA is aware of the danger posed by logs along the waterways and had commenced the arrest of those behind the act. We’ll intensify our efforts in ensuring we keep the waterways safe and prosecute those making the place unsafe for the users”

On the shallow bends used in navigating the creeks, the Area Manager said; “We are equally aware of it and have made recommendations in this regard to our dynamic managing Director”.

“We are very optimistic that the management will give approval for the clearing of the shallow areas, especially those places within the vicinity of Pessu market in Warri South Council area”.

At the popular Ogbe-Ijoh market jetty recently gutted by fire, Engr. Oladimeji commiserated with the Jetty management over the unfortunate incident and prayed that God replenished their losses, assuring them of life jackets support from NIWA’s top management to accelerate their operational stability so they can serve the public better.

“But for a start, considering the fact the jetty lost all its passengers life jackets to the inferno, we are going to be donating twenty (20) life jackets to you today because we considered the safety of the passengers very paramount and we hope that the jetty management can get more in days ahead to cover the numbers of passengers patronizing this jetty”.

Engr Oladimeji who hinted that the enforcement task force is made up of a tripartite arrangement between NIWA, Lufredha Maritime Academy (its partner) and representatives of Jetty operators, urged the passengers to comply to the safety rules to avoid be penalized and always demand for life Jacket from the boat operators because its their right.

Also speaking a representative of the Partner, Lufredha Maritime Academy, Comrade Oghenero Ubu, noted that the training and retraining program for the boat drivers, both private or commercial operators, had become very necessary in reducing some of the avoidable risks commonly associated with boat mishaps on the nation’s waterways.

He noted that researches conducted on boat mishaps had revealed that most accidents along the waterways were caused as a result of carelessness of boat drivers conveying passengers, adding that it was based on this findings that informed the need for the academy to intensify its training and re-training program of boat drivers across the country.

The Chairmen jetties visited including; Pessu, Ogbe-Ijoh and Government jetty in Warri, Comrade Gbotemi Owodola, of Escravos Speedboat Owners Association, Pessu Market, Comrade Yakubu Biukeme, Chairman, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, Private Craft Operators, Delta state District, all pledged their commitment to the safety of their workers and passengers during the tours.