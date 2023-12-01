NIS to deploy e-gates, more logistics to enhance migration management – CG

The Comptroller General, Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Caroline Adepoju, has announced plans to deploy e-gates and more logistics to airports and other entry points to improve border security and migration management nationwide.

Adepoju said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

According to her, the electronic gates will be deployed at some selected airports to ease the facilitation of passengers coming into and going out of the country.

“On the other hand, in migration management, NIS is deploying an e-gate to our airports as a pilot scheme because, as time goes on, an electronic gate will be deployed at our various points of entry.

“The purpose of this is to ease movement for our travellers and passengers,” she added.

The NIS boss, whose appointment was confirmed by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, said Nigerians should expect improved border security and migration management under her stewardship.

She said appropriate facilities would be deployed to ensure proper monitoring and documentation of the movement of people across the country’s land, air, and sea borders.

Adepoju said that the service would continue to train its personnel and provide them with the necessary logistics to carry out their responsibilities effectively and efficiently.

“Very soon, in company with the ACG in charge of Border Management, I’ll be going on an on-the-spot assessment of the environment in which my personnel on the field work.

“I want to go and reassess the environment to see how we can improve the condition of their service, look into their needs, and meet with them,” she said. (NAN)