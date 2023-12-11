NIPR, firm sign MoU ahead of 2024 retreat

The Rainbow Strategy team with NIPR President, Dr. Ike Neliaku, fnipr (2nd right) and Vice President, Prof. Emmanuel Dandaura fnipr (1st right), Franlyn Ginger-Eke (l) and Hassan Abdul signing for The Rainbow Strategy

In line with the current Governing Council’s determination to encourage Public Relations practitioners and utilize in-house competencies, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a public affairs and strategic communication firm, The Rainbow Strategy for the marketing and sponsorship components of its retreat scheduled to hold in August 2024, in Ilorin, Kwara State.

At the official signing of the MoU in Abuja on Friday, President of NIPR, Dr. Ike Neliaku said the partnership is part of efforts towards empowering practitioners, assuring that NIPR is open and willing to work with any member of the Institute who has viable business initiative.

“When you have strong and empowered members, it will certainly turn around the fortunes of the Institute. We are doing this to motivate and strengthen our members, therefore, we are using this opportunity to call on members of our great Institute with ideas and talents to come and take advantage of what we are offering”, he stated.

In his remarks, the Founder and Chief Strategist of The Rainbow Strategy, Mr. Franklyn Ginger-Eke expressed delight with the readiness of NIPR to work with his firm, even as he applauded the leadership and council members for their committed efforts to record significant milestones.

While acknowledging the importance of the retreat, Mr. Ginger-Eke reiterated his organization’s commitment to putting in its best to make the best out of the new business relationship.

“The Rainbow Strategy is a Public Affairs and Strategic Communications firm, with extensive experience, knowledge and reach in the public and private sectors as well as the development space,” he said.

“As a strategic partner to businesses and institutions, we are here to be part of your team by providing knowledge-driven and innovative solutions that can make this project succeed,” he added.

According to him, a support team of individuals and partner agencies have been carefully assembled to ensure that the aim of the MoU is achieved.

“We have been planning and managing events for over a decade, so we know the requirements like the back of our hands. We have also developed the capacity to work effectively in a variety of locations within and outside Nigeria. You can therefore rest, knowing you are getting the best of the best when you work with us,” Mr. Ginger-Eke said.

It could be recalled that NIPR has recently also signed an MoU with Enetis Communications on NIPR Membership Register, Development Spec Academy on the REBIRTH Nigeria Project, Image Merchants Promotion on Spokespersons Award. This MoU with The Rainbow Strategy brings the number of such collaborations to four.